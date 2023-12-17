“As Real As It Can Get”: Holger Rune Shutting Down Commentator Mid-Match Has Fans Applauding the Dane

Aug 31, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune of Denmark after a second set winner against Novak Djokovic of Serbia on day two of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

The ongoing Ultimate Tennis Showdown event has thrown up an incident that has gone viral in the tennis community. UTS conducts mid-match interviews during the changeovers. While this can be a good way to get player insights, it can also be irritating for the players. During a close, emotionally charged match, players are often in their zone and an interview in between match could go wrong. A similar incident happened during Holger Rune’s match against Bublik. The Dane was trailing Bublik by a quarter during the match, when he was asked for a mid-match interview. Rune was clearly not in the mood to talk however answered a couple of questions.

Advertisement

The interviewer asked if the Dane enjoyed this different format of the UTS to which Rune replied ‘I don’t know’. The commentator then kept on asking Rune for an answer when the Danish star replied that it is a stupid question before taking the headphones off.

The tennis community on Reddit loved Rune’s response to the commentator and questioned the interview from UTS. The fans were happy to see the real side of Rune as she instantly shut down the commentator and continued playing the match.

Advertisement

Holger Rune extended contract with Boris Becker for the 2024 season

Holger Rune has announced that Becker will be part of his coaching staff for another year. The young Danish star has been working with Becker since October last year. After a disappointing US Open, where Rune lost in the first round, the 20 year-old announced that his partnership with the German coach. The duo have enjoyed success so far as Rune finished the year as world number 8 and qualified for the ATP Finals.

Now, in 2024, Rune will be hoping to challenge for Grand Slam titles. The Danish star is widely regarded as one of the future stars but has so far failed to make an impact in Grand Slams.

Boris Becker has great experience of winning majors, as he guided Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles during their time together. Now, Rune will hope that Becker’s guidance will change his fortune and the young Dane can win big trophies soon.