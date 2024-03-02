5 Top Roger Federer Ping Pong Videos That Broke The Internet and Made Fans Appeal For Retirement U-Turn

Roger Federer thrilled many fans with his tennis skills for almost two decades, but the 20-time Grand Slam champion is just as good at ping pong. Federer recently again showed off his table tennis skills during a promotional tour to Shanghai. Here are the top 5 top Roger Federer ping pong videos that broke the internet –

1. The 2024 Federer ping pong Uniqlo video from Shanghai

Roger Federer was in Shanghai on 29 February 2024 for a promotional tour with Uniqlo. The Swiss maestro has been endorsing the globally popular Japanese fashion brand since 2019 and China is a vital market for the company. During his visit, Federer was engaged in a table tennis game with a young girl who is a good at the game. Federer was at his best again, making many appeal to him to make a retirement U-turn as they were reminded of his one-handed backhand and exceptional hand-eye co-ordination.

2. Roger Federer and Benedict Cumberbatch 2018 video

Roger Federer was engaged in a ping pong duel with popular Hollywood star, Benedict Cumberbatch for an advert. Both the players showed off their skills on the table, but it was Federer who impressed fans more. Also, the video went viral and got a lot of views and likes on social media, which was a promotional video for the Laureus Sports Awards 2018.

3. Federer plays at Laver Cup 2023 sidelines

Hubert Hurkacz and Frances Tiafoe were locked in quite a duel at the Laver Cup 2023 in a men’s singles clash between Team Europe and Team World in Vancouver. However, the man who once again stole the show, even from the sidelines, is the tournament’s owner, Roger Federer. Federer played ping pong with one of his supposed team members.

4. Federer plays table tennis against a wall

Roger Federer posted a video of himself playing table tennis against a wall in 2021. Federer can be seen playing quickly against the wall and even recently, Federer was similarly seen doing some wall-practice with a proper lawn tennis racket and ball. These require similar motor skills and concentration.

5. Roger Federer at the Met Gala

Roger Federer showed off his table tennis skills at the Met Gala last year. The Swiss superstar was even draped in a suit and looked flawless as ever. Even while he was dressed formal, the legendary tennis star was at his best while playing a game of table tennis. This is one of the best Roger Federer ping pong videos on the internet that went viral.