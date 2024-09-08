Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic’s 2010 Photo With Their Then Girlfriends Goes Viral Ahead of US Open 2024 Final

Jul 29, 2024; Paris, France; Novak Djokovic (SRB) plays against Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men’s tennis singles second round during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images

The 2024 US Open season is about to end, and like every year, the slam gave tennis fans many moments to remember for the rest of their lives. Though the youngsters succeeded in keeping the audiences hooked to their games, the fans did miss the Big 3 era.

Fans often reminisce about the era when Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, and Novak Djokovic consistently reached the final four in nearly every major tournament. They made the majors iconic and one such event was the 2010 US Open when Rafa and Novak faced each other in the final.

An image of the two from 14 years ago resurfaced on social media. It’s from before the two had to face each other in the final of the US Open. They were clicked alongside their respective partners before they went to the court to try and beat each other.

Fans could not stop admiring the picture, as the two looked very young. Their relations were quite cordial even though they were the biggest rivals on the court. Their rivalry never came between their respect and love for each other.

Another noticeable feature of the picture is that their girlfriends from 14 years ago are now their wives. While Djokovic married Jelena in 2014, Nadal tied the knot with his lady love, Maria, in 2019.

The 2010 US Open final was the first time Novak and Rafa faced each other in a grand slam final. The match went in favor of the Spaniard, as Djokovic could only manage to win one set. Rafa secured his first-ever triumph at the US Open.

It was also the Spanish legend’s third grand slam title of the year, having already won the Roland Garros and Wimbledon that year. It strengthened Nadal’s spot as world number 1 and began a rivalry with Djokovic, which is relevant to date.