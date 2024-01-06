Rafael Nadal Ranking Update: Spaniard Makes Historic 220 Places Jump, Incredibly Goes Past Novak Djokovic Ally

Rafael Nadal is already climbing back up the ATP Rankings after a long injury break. With only a couple of wins in the 2024 Brisbane International, the Rafael Nadal ranking has shot up by a whopping 220 places. Interestingly, the Spaniard went past the co-founder of the Novak Djokovic-led PTPA, Vasek Pospisil.

Advertisement

Missing from the tour since his second-round exit at the 2023 Australian Open, Nadal fell outside the top 600. When he announced his comeback with the ATP 250 in Brisbane, he was placed World No.672. He received a wildcard for the tournament. For the 2024 Australian Open, he opted to use his Protected Ranking. The provision has often sparked debate in the world of tennis, and the former World No.1 using it also caused discussions.

Nadal began his comeback with a win over 2020 US Open champion Dominic Thiem. He followed it up with a win against Jason Kubler before falling to Jordan Thompson in the quarter-finals. However, his journey to the final 8 was enough to see him jump 221 places. At the time of writing this report, the Rafael Nadal ranking World No.451 in the ATP live rankings with 95 ranking points earned. His 221-spot jump is one of the biggest in tennis history. Rarely does the sport see a player’s rank fluctuate as wildly, given how he fell from World No.2 to outside 600, only to regain over 200 spots with just two wins. The Rafael Nadal ranking amongst Spanish players across the globe jumped to No.24 as well.

Advertisement

Interestingly, Nadal pulled ahead of many erstwhile top names with his jump. The Rafael Nadal ranking now has gone two places above Pospisil, who co-founded the PTPA with Djokovic. The Canadian, who peaked at World No.25, lost 16 places to drop to World No.453 in the live rankings. The 2015 Wimbledon quarter-finalist, who also has one Grand Slam and a Masters title in men’s doubles, last played in an ATP Challenger event in October 2023. Other famous players he went past, include Jack Sock, Nikoloz Basilashvili, Kevin Anderson, and compatriot Pablo Carreno Busta.

Rafael Nadal ranking could rise but injuries might stop him again

A handful of veteran players before Rafael Nadal have bounced back from low rankings. His other Grand Slam-winning rivals like Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka have climbed up the rankings after fighting injuries. Murray fell as low as World No.839 in 2018, gradually climbing up. Only in early 2022 did the Brit break into the top 100, and is currently World No.42. Wawrinka, meanwhile, was outside the top 350 in May 2022. However, he fought back into the top 100 last year and is now No.49.

Nadal will draw inspiration from his contemporaries who charted a successful rise up the rankings after injuries and long absences. Murray and Wawrinka were well in their 30s when beginning their ascent. Nadal looked in great touch during the Brisbane International and will hope to carry it forward. However, in worrying scenes, he seemed to have copped yet another injury after his match against Jordan Thompson.

The clash lasted 3.5 hours and Nadal seemed to have issues with the same hip that kept him out for 2023. He required extensive medical attention and later, sounded sombre about his 2024 Australian Open participation, saying he is not ‘100% sure’ of playing in Melbourne (via The Guardian). Missing out on the tournament would likely mean he falls down the rankings again. However, armed with his Protected Ranking, he will surely try to get back to his best before the clay season.