“I Don’t Send Any Messages to Carlos Alcaraz”: Jannik Sinner Not Interested in Budding Rivalry With Spaniard

Jannik Sinner is the new number 6 ranked player in the world after his title win at the Rogers Cup and the Italian is considered to be the closest competitor to Carlos Alcaraz in many people’s eyes. However, Sinner was quick to downplay any rivalry and said he has to focus on himself rather than worry about his opponents. The 22 year old has brushed aside any idea of sending Alcaraz a message with his Rogers Cup win and reiterated that all he does is concentrate on his own game and growth.

The Rogers Cup win was Sinner’s first Masters 1000 title and it came after his two main rivals, Casper Alcaraz and Holger Rune, had already won a Masters titles. The Italian came close to winning a few times in the last year but couldn’t get past the latter stage hurdles as he lost two Master 1000 finals, the Rotterdam final and the Wimbledon semifinal by close margins. Sinner credits his title win, to his newly developed ability to remain calm during matches, something he could not do during Roland Garros.

Jannik Sinner not looking at Carlos Alcaraz

Jannik Sinner had to overcome a tricky draw filled with potential upsets to claim his maiden Masters Title in Toronto. After beating Matteo Berrettini in the second round, it took a hard fought three set victory against Gael Monfils, for the Italian to advance to the semi finals. Sinner then defeated Tommy Paul and Alex de Minaur in straight sets to win the Rogers Cup.

In an interview with Corriere, Sinner mentioned that he does not look at Carlos Alcaraz as his rival and just tries to focus on himself. When asked if Alcaraz was the reference point for young players on tour, the Italian was quick to answer saying, he does not send anyone any message and just concentrates on his progress. He further added that if he looks too much at others he loses his own focus.

“I don’t send him any messages, I continue on my way. If I look too much at others, I don’t focus on myself. And instead I have to be good at leaving out any extra thoughts.”

Sinner would be delighted to finally get his hands on the Masters title after a few failed attempts. Now, the Italian would hope to kick on and start winning Grand Slam titles like his Spanish counterpart.

Alcaraz cannot be ‘a point of reference’

While Sinner was quick to downplay any rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz, his coach Simone Vagnozzi is of similar view. The Italian said in a recent interview that Alcaraz cannot be a ‘point of reference’ for his student. Vagnozzi, who started working with Sinner in 2022, has said he will not like the 22 year old Italian to be compared with Alcaraz.

Vagnozzi feels that even though Alcaraz is a couple years younger than Sinner, his game is more developed and Sinner still has a lot to work on.

“Sinner doesn’t start beaten against anyone, but I think he has a different path from Carlos who, despite being two years younger, is already ahead from a technical and physical point of view. Jannik still has a lot of work to do, so let’s not take Carlos Alcaraz as a point of reference.”

With Roger Federer retired, Rafael Nadal sidelined and Novak Djokovic in the twilight of his career, the man’s tennis is going though a transition and awaiting its next superstar. Both Alcaraz and Sinner would be hoping to be the star to lead the next generation of men’s tennis players.