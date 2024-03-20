How Miami Open 2024 Venue Became Huge Hit Among Tennis Players After $500,000,000 Investment from Miami Dolphins Owner Stephen Ross

The Miami Dolphins may not have shone at the NFL lately, but they are the reason for a major change in the Miami Open venue. The tennis tournament was previously held at the Tennis Center at Crandon Park in Key Biscayne, Florida. From 2019 onwards, the Miami-based ATP 1000 Masters event has been taking place at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. Ever since the change for four years running now, players have been in love with the new venue.

This shift wouldn’t have been possible without Stephen Ross, Miami Dolphins owner, or without Mayor Carlos Gimenez. However, the relocation was brought about by IMG. The experiences have broadened significantly for players, ever since the tournament moved from Crandon Park to Miami Gardens. From ample parking space to a fan base and new tennis facilities to improved player amenities, the Hard Rock Stadium provides all the experience to fans that was missing in Key Biscayne.

Stephen Ross put in a massive $500 million investment for making the reality happen. It was as if he almost took a personal vow to make this new stadium a better one.

“The Miami Open belongs in Miami. We’re grateful to have amazing partners in Stephen, the Miami Dolphins organization, Mayor Gimenez and above all the people of Miami who have been supporting the Miami Open for decades. While we’re looking forward to creating the new Miami Open experience at Hard Rock Stadium, our priority is to make the last edition of the Key Biscayne event the best it’s ever been,” said Mark Shapiro, IMG co-president to Miami Open.

The centerpiece of the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens is the 14,000-seater stadium in it. The design of the playing arena is such that the seats are closer to the match. There are in total, 30 show and practice courts. It also has video boards, a state-of-the-art shade canopy, retail outlets, etc. Former players like Serena Williams, who won the Miami Open a record 8 times, couldn’t praise this move enough. She was elated.

“The Miami Open has been a part of Miami’s culture for as long as I can remember and it’s a tournament that is very special to me and my family,” added 23-time Grand Slam Champion Serena Williams. “I’ve enjoyed some of my best career moments in Miami thanks to the amazing tournament team and the supportive Miami fans. I am thrilled the Miami Open is staying in Miami, where it belongs.”, Serena Williams was quoted as saying in the same press release. Stephen Ross added, “We are extremely excited that the Miami Open, a global entertainment event, will remain in our community. We are committed to bringing a best-in-class experience alongside IMG to all of the players, fans and partners that will take part in this global affair.”

How was the Miami Open venue previously compared to now?

The Miami Open venue before 2019 in Crandon Park, Key Biscayne featured 13,800 seats named Stadium Court. There were 12 playing courts plus 6 practice courts, but a total of 27 courts existed there. In comparison, the Hard Rock Stadium now has 30 courts. During the time when the Miami Open is not taking place, the venue/area becomes the Miami-Dade County Park.

The Miami Open is presented by Itau, a privately-owned bank that is the largest in Latin America. Since IMG, a worldwide leader in sports, entertainment, fashion, media, etc, has undertaken this renovation, they are planning to improve the fan experience further by incorporating elements from the music, culinary, art, and fashion world. The Hard Rock Stadium will continue to host both the Miami Open and the home matches of the Miami Dolphins.

This was the fourth time the Miami Open venue was changed. It was once held in Delray Beach, then moved to Boca Raton, followed by Crandon Park, and since the last 5 years, has been successfully held at the Hard Rock Stadium.