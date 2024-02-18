Top 5 Restaurants in Indian Wells Which Are a Must Try During the Masters Tournament in 2024

The Indian Wells Masters is barely a couple of weeks away. Hordes of fans will descend upon the city in California to witness the first ATP 1000 tournament of the year. Here are the top 5 restaurants in Indian Wells one should not miss:

1. The Nest is a longstanding name among the top 5 restaurants in Indian Wells

Operating since 1965, The Nest is one of the leading joints in Indian Wells. The restaurant serves Mediterranean and contemporary American cuisine. It also has a full bar that often hosts entertainment acts. It is one of the highest-rated places in the region on TripAdvisor.

Their official website has the entire menu for patrons to view, including vegetarian and gluten-free options. It is located only 2.8 miles from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, the venue of the Masters tournament.

Address – 75188 CA-111, Indian Wells, CA 92210

2. Vue Grill & Bar

The restaurant, located at the Indian Wells Golf Resort, offers stunning views of the course and surrounding mountains. They have a rotating menu that features usually classic American cuisine and bar foods. The place, which also offers Sunday brunch, provides outdoor seating as well.

Guests can book a golf+food package from the official website. It is only 1.7 miles away from the location of the ATP 1000 event.

Address – 44500 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210

3. Lantana

The Hyatt Regency Indian Wells, where some players will likely stay during the tournament, houses one of the top 5 restaurants in Indian Wells. Lantana also serves classic American Californian fare, with a steak-centric menu. They use freshly caught fish and locally sourced produce, also serving vegetarian and vegan options.

Fans heading to the restaurant can reserve a table online. It is also located only 1.7 miles away from the Indian Wells Tennis Garden.

Address – 44600 Indian Wells Ln, Indian Wells, CA 92210

4. Nobu – The only name among the top 5 restaurants in Indian Wells to offer direct tennis views

Nobu is a renowned chain co-owned by Hollywood superstar Robert de Niro. Their Indian Wells branch first started as a temporary pop-up during the Masters tournament, but soon evolved into a permanent restaurant. It serves all the iconic Japanese dishes that are a signature of chef and co-owner Nobu Matsuhisa.

Located right inside the Indian Wells Tennis Garden campus, Nobu overlooks Court 2, offering guests the chance to dine while watching the matches. As a nod to their location, the menu features an exclusive dessert that is not available in any other Nobu outlet across the world. The Blueberry Yuzu Tennis Ball dessert is a must-try.

Address – 78200 Miles Ave, Indian Wells, CA 92210, same as the tournament venue.

5. Eureka!

The top-ranked restaurant on TripAdvisor for the city, Eureka! is one of the best among the top 5 restaurants in Indian Wells. Specialising in All-American food, it boasts an extensive burger menu. The official website claims to have the best craft beer selection and the best whiskey bar in Indian Wells.

They also have many choices for vegetarians and vegans. Eureka! is located about three miles from the venue of the Indian Wells Masters.

Address – 74985 CA-111, Indian Wells, CA 92210