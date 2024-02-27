Novak Djokovic Might Not Match Roger Federer For All-Time Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award Record; Here’s Why

Sep 13, 2015; New York, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia (right) shakes hands with Roger Federer of Switzerland after the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2015 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic got his sixth nomination for the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award. Having won four times so far, he is one away from equalling Roger Federer for most awards. Several other dazzling athletes have been picked alongside him for the 2024 honour, which could make it difficult for the Serb to get the record-equalling triumph.

The Sportsman of the Year is one of the eight awards conferred during the Laureus World Sports Awards. The world’s leading sports media personalities from 70 countries vote to pick six nominees from across sports (official website). Hence, it is one of the most prestigious awards in sports.

For the 2024 edition, an illustrious list joins Novak Djokovic. Legendary pole vaulter Armando ‘Mondo’ Duplantis makes the cut for winning his second straight World Championships gold medal. The Swede also broke the world record twice in 2023. American sprinter Noah Lyles received a nomination for dominating the World Championships in 2023, winning three short-distance gold medals.

2022 winner Max Verstappen got his third nomination after blazing through the Formula 1 field last year. The Red Bull driver won 19 out of the 22 Grand Prixs in 2023, breaking multiple records. Lionel Messi is the first of the two soccer stars on the honor roll.

The reigning awardee lifted his eighth Ballon d’Or in 2023 after joining Inter Miami. Erling Haaland, who recently called Djokovic his sporting hero, earned his first nomination. He was the Premier League Player of the Year for 2023, breaking the record for most goals in one season with 36.

Djokovic, meanwhile, won three Grand Slam titles and the ATP Finals in 2023 to back his nomination. Finishing the season as World No.1, he broke a long list of records. However, a strong pool of competitors means there is no guarantee that he will walk away with the prize. All athletes in the fray have achieved record-breaking feats in the last year.

Novak Djokovic hopes to continue tennis’ supremacy in the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award

Founded in 2000, 2024 will the the 25th edition of the Laureus World Sports Awards. Tennis has dominated the honour roll, with ATP professionals winning it a combined 11 times. Roger Federer leads the way with five, more than anybody else. Novak Djokovic follows with four, tied second with Usain Bolt. Rafael Nadal has two wins, level with Michael Schumacher, Tiger Woods, and Lionel Messi.

Tennis’ reign started in 2005, when Federer bagged his first Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award. He won it for three more years (until 2008) before adding a fifth almost a decade later in 2018. Nadal got his first win in 2011 and Djokovic followed suit in 2012. However, while the latter bagged three more in 2015, 2016, and 2019, the Spaniard had to wait until 2021 to get his hands on his second. Apart from the Big 3, Andre Agassi (2000) and Andy Murray (2017) are the only tennis players to be nominated.

2022 remains the only year when Djokovic was a nominee but did not win the award. The Serb will hope to not add 2024 to that and bag the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award at the ceremony. While that may not seem straightforward, the World No.1 is supported by a long list of achievements in 2023.