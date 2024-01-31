HomeSearch

Rafael Nadal Set to Hold Massive Tennis Record Till Atleast End of 2025 Even If He Fails to Win a Single Tournament

Sept 8, 2019; Flushing, NY, USA; Rafael Nadal of Spain celebrates with the championship trophy after beating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men s singles final on day fourteen of the 2019 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner stunned Daniil Medvedev to come back from two sets down to win the Australian Open 2024 final. With that, the 22-year-old became the first Italian to win a Grand Slam title since Adriano Panatta in 1976. The Italian star pocketed an impressive $2,105,775 to take his all-time prize money earnings to almost $20 million. However, the Italian was still some way off what Rafael Nadal made in a single Grand Slam event.

Rafael Nadal made a record amount in a single Grand Slam during his title run at the US Open 2019. The Spaniard defeated Daniil Medvedev in a thrilling five setter to take home the US Open title. However, along with the title, Nadal also took home the biggest prize money in tennis history. Rafael Nadal received a massive payday of $3,850,000 for his US Open exploits. 

The US Open 2019 remains the highest paying Grand Slam tournament of all-time. The plan was to gradually increase the prize money in the coming years. However, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, many sponsors backed out of major events. Now, 3 years post-Covid, many Grand Slams are still trying to breach the $3 million mark and it looks unlikely to be done before 2025.

Now, with the ATP and WTA’s focus on better division of money at a Grand Slam event, the winner will not get most of the prize money. More money is distributed to the players in the earlier rounds in a quest to give every player a chance to earn decent amount of money. Now in 2024, none of the Grand Slams are rewarding their winner with more than $3 million, with the highest being $2.92 million at the US Open.

Has Jannik Sinner joined Rafael Nadal in the 3 million club? Not exactly

Jannik Sinner might have won the Australian Open title with $3 million but that is in Australian dollars. So he is still far away from the $3.85 million that Rafael Nadal made in 2019. The Spaniard won the highest ever prize money at a Grand Slam event in 2019. With no Grand Slams offering such high prize money for the winner anymore, this record is safe with Nadal for a considerably future. It will be interesting to see if any Grand Slam offer more than $3.85 million in 2025.

Other US Open champions like Dominic Thiem and Novak Djokovic have already joined the $3 million club. Thiem won the US Open final in 2020 to take home with him $3,000,000. Novak Djokovic as well won $3,000,000 with his victory at the US Open 2023. While this is an impressive feat, no one has managed to come close to the $3.85 million that Nadal made at a single Grand Slam event. It will be interesting to see if that changes in the coming years.

