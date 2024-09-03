Rafael Nadal vs Novak Djokovic Again? Spaniard Gets into Trouble For Latest ‘Staying at Olympic Village’ Comment

While Rafael Nadal might be taking it easy during the US Open, he’s certainly not out of the spotlight. The Spanish legend has been keeping busy with the Rafa Nadal Academy Challenger tournament and working on his recovery and practice sessions. But it seems that staying away from the court hasn’t kept him out of trouble, especially when it comes to his candid TV interviews.

Nadal recently stirred up a bit of controversy when he shared his thoughts on his Olympics 2024 experience in Paris a few weeks ago. Without mentioning any names, he emphasized that athletes should stay together in the Olympic Village because the unique atmosphere is something that only comes around once every four years.

“If you play the Olympics, you should stay in the Village. Yes, it’s not the same conditions as in other tournaments but it’s okay to be a bit less comfy once in every 4 years”. https://t.co/nJjAAL64dU — José Morgado (@josemorgado) September 2, 2024



This comment, while seemingly innocent, didn’t sit well with Novak Djokovic fans. They were quick to jump to conclusions, accusing Nadal of trying to take a subtle dig at their favorite player yet again.

The best athletes in the world should get to choose where they stay pic.twitter.com/J0DBtPhEDU — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 3, 2024

Yikes, they went there pic.twitter.com/fGYuKclEpk — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 3, 2024

Djokovic fans not holding back pic.twitter.com/r8U84kJV0a — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) September 3, 2024

Djokovic was one of the high-profile athletes who preferred a private accommodation over staying at the Olympic Village. At a press conference at the event, he reflected on his decision, citing privacy concerns and discomfort.

“One of the reasons is for my privacy. I wanted more privacy and to stay focused on the tournament. The Village is one of the best experiences during the Olympics because that’s where you feel the energy. I will go and visit the Village, but I will not stay there because I feel it is better for me.”

Many fans also believed that it is a clear case of sour grapes when it comes to Nadal since he could be envious of Djokovic’s gold medal win and the fact that he beat him at the event too, on his beloved clay surface at Roland Garros.

However, Djokovic had valid reasons for his decision and that was something which American No.1 women’s tennis player, Coco Gauff brought out.

Gauff’s Olympic Village experience contradicts Nadal’s viewpoint

Gauff was arguably the biggest name who publicly highlighted the drawbacks of staying at the Village. It was a subpar experience for her since she felt isolated from her tennis teammates due to the conditions provided to them.

The US Open 2023 champion opened up about the lack of air conditioning, presence of cardboard beds which are not great for the backside of athletes and each dormitory having just two bathrooms to be shared by as many 10 people.

While Nadal has been admired for accepting discomfort throughout his career in many ways, his opinion in this case is not 100 percent accurate. It also shows that he and Djokovic fundamentally disagree on most issues and that is also a reason why the Spaniard’s comments have spiralled so quickly.

It would be interesting to see how Djokovic reacts to Nadal’s claims. At the moment, the Serb is resting it out ahead of a hectic last leg of the 2024 season. While Nadal is gearing up for the Laver Cup 2024 by recovering and practicing back home

Djokovic and Nadal are slated to play in an exhibition match next at the 6 Kings Slam in Saudi Arabia in October 2024.