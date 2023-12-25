“Robert Pattinson Is the New Batman”: Fans Have Fun as Casper Ruud Gets Fooled by Fake Christopher Nolan Announcement

Aug 28, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Casper Ruud of Norway gestures towards the crowd against Emilio Nava of the United States on day one of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerry Lai-USA TODAY Sports, © Dan MacMedan-USA TODAY NETWORK

Casper Ruud became the butt of jokes on X (formerly Twitter) after falling for fake news from a parody account. The Norwegian excitedly reacted to a post announcing that renowned director Christopher Nolan will re-ignite The Dark Knight Trilogy of Batman movies. However, fans had a good laugh at his expense since the original post was a parody and not true.

Ruud last featured in the 2023 World Tennis League, plying his trade for team Hawks. After the exhibition, he unwittingly found a way to trend on social media. A parody film news account with over 44,000 followers shared that Nolan will return with a new Batman movie starring Christian Bale.

The acclaimed actor donned the suit in the Dark Knight Trilogy from 2005 to 2012. Directed by the five-time Academy Award nominee, the three movies developed a massive cult following.

Casper Ruud is also presumably one of the fans of Bale’s Batman and was understandably excited to see this news. He, though, failed to realise the source was a parody account. He prayed for the development to be real.

Fans reacted light-heartedly to Ruud’s goof-up as many pointed out the name of the joke account. A fan reminded the World No.11 that Robert Pattinson is the latest actor to play Batman and has already done a movie as the caped crusader.

Fans made some sarcastic comments in reply to Ruud’s tweet.

One fan joked that she would try to catfish Ruud on a dating app since he seemingly believes everything. Another said they thought it was not the ATP player’s real account, not being able to believe he would fall for this.

When Casper Ruud reacted to a meme ft. him and the latest Christopher Nolan movie

One of the biggest viral internet trends in 2023 was the ‘Barbenheimer’ meme. It was a joking reference to the Christopher Nolan-direct Oppenheimer clashing with Barbie at the box office. It sparked a memefest on social media given the contrasting nature of both movies. Casper Ruud found himself as a subject of one such meme.

Ruud’s uncanny resemblance with actor Ryan Gosling, the male lead in Barbie, has often been pointed out. Working with this, journalist Bastien Fachan shared an image of Gosling in his movie costume alongside a photo of the Norwegian, dressed in black, in a shooting range.

He captioned the former photo ‘One ticket for Barbie please’ and Ruud’s image ‘One ticket for Oppenheimer’, emphasizing on the contrast between the two pictures and also the the two movies, the basis of the Barbenheimer trend. The former World No.2 approved the meme with his response.

Ruud will next be seen in action representing Norway in the United Cup. He would want to kickstart the 2024 season on a good note and head to Australia with some momentum.