Roger Federer, Carlos Alcaraz Magic Helps Laver Cup Attract 30 Million Social Media Interactions, 60000 In-Stadia Fans

The Laver Cup 2024 had the excitement fans were craving, especially compared to last year’s edition. It probably has a lot to do with it being back in Europe. There’s just something about a home crowd that always adds extra energy, but this time it was also about who was on stage — Roger Federer and Carlos Alcaraz.

The mix of nostalgia and superstardom brought two tennis generations together, and the fans loved every second of it. Federer, as the brains behind the event, played a massive role. Not only did he help organize the tournament, but his business acumen was on full display.

Federer, who co-founded the Laver Cup in 2017, brought in all his top sponsors — from On Running to Rolex. His media and public appearances throughout the weekend further kept fans buzzing. Just look at the numbers for the 2024 Laver Cup:

2024 @LaverCup by the numbers – over 60,000 fans from 82 countries

– added 3,000 temporary seats to regular capacity

– 150 accredited media from 25 countries

– broadcasted to 218 territories

– more than 30 million social media interactions

– 2.2 million website views pic.twitter.com/4gglnxLW7H — Michal Samulski (@MichalSamulski) September 23, 2024

That’s some serious reach, and it shows Federer’s power to attract fans and brands alike.

But the other big draw was Carlos Alcaraz. Making his much-anticipated debut, Alcaraz helped Team Europe pull off an impressive comeback. Every time he stepped on the court, there was this undeniable buzz — he was already generating more interest than almost anyone else. Despite the absence of fellow stars like Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, Alcaraz’s star power still managed to steal the show.

This event proved, once again, that Alcaraz is the future of tennis. His debut added a ton of excitement and underlined just how much star quality he brings to the game. Even though Sinner and Djokovic weren’t there, Alcaraz’s presence was enough to make the Laver Cup feel like a must-watch.

In the end, the 2024 Laver Cup was a reminder that tennis is far from a dying sport. As long as fans get to see their favorite big names on the same stage, the sport will keep thriving. And with the team format gaining steam, it offers a refreshing break from the usual ATP grind, giving fans something different to cheer for.