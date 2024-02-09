HomeSearch

Roger Federer Fans Troll Reputed Coach For Picking ‘Rival’ Rafael Nadal Over Swiss Superstar in Best-Ever Tennis Forehand Debate

Atharva Upasani
|Published

Roger Federer Fans Troll Reputed Coach For Picking 'Rival' Rafael Nadal Over Swiss Superstar in Best-Ever Tennis Forehand Debate

Mar 14, 2013; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Rafael Nadal (ESP) and Roger Federer (SUI) shake hands after their quarter final match at the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Nadal won 6-4, 6-2. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mouratoglou is one of the most controversial figures in tennis. The French coach is highly ranked among tennis community as he has a history of coaching top players like Serena Williams and Holger Rune. Now, the Frenchman is often in news due to his controversial opinions that gets the tennis community talking. Recently, Mouratoglou picked Rafael Nadal, as the player with the best forehand in men’s tennis over Roger Federer, and this statement has divided opinions.

Rafael Nadal has one of the best forehands in the game without a doubt. Nadal’s game is mainly based on using his physicality and athleticism to the fullest as well as a tactical technique, which makes his devastating forehand tough to return. Hence, Mouratoglou picking him as the player with the best forehand ever was not so much of a surprise. However, Roger Federer fans were disappointed with this pick and instead believed that the Swiss maestro has a better forehand than Nadal.

Roger Federer thrilled with crowds with his grace and class throughout his career. The Swissman was dominant all around the court and made forehand a major weapon in his arsenal. The 20-time Grand Slam champion was a treat to watch with his single hand backhand and an aesthetic forehand. While some people believe Nadal had a better forehand than Federer, others argued that the Swiss maestro was ahead of the Spaniard.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Olly_Tennis_/status/1755647872765153387?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ArturoEstayR/status/1755651533029404867?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheMaster_Plan_/status/1755703489836032077?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WalterMaciel15/status/1755720521193300196?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaximoBXL/status/1755832883858616790?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ajeetbagga/status/1755859590074225114?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JD_F1_/status/1755652911445479847?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/Spr25674149/status/1755800884733161961?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/abhijitmk/status/1755770689561538748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ardiRua/status/1755783473682690065?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Mouratoglou picks Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, but avoids Novak Djokovic in forehand debate

Patrick Mouratoglou recently picked his top five best forehands ever in tennis history. The French coach picked Rafael Nadal as number one and Roger Federer as number third, however, he completely avoided Novak Djokovic in the list. Mouratoglou picked Fernando Gonzalez as the second best player with a forehand. Mouratoglou added Pete Sampras at number four and Juan Martin del Potro at number five.

While the list looks perfect, some fans were not happy with Novak Djokovic’s exclusion as well. The Serbian has a very effective forehand game and has dominated against his opponents. However, according to Mouratoglou, the Serbian is not in the top five best forehands. Some tennis fans believed that although Djokovic’s forehand is not as good as Nadal or Federer’s, the Serbian should have been in the top five for all-time forehands.

Share this article

About the author

Atharva Upasani

Atharva Upasani

Possessing a Masters degree in Sports Journalism, Atharva is a Tennis Journalist at The SportsRush. Atharva has come a long way from just being a tennis enthusiast to writing more than 300 articles on the sport. He has the 2012 Australian Open final to thank for cultivating within him a strong interest in tennis in which Novak Djokovic beat his favorite player, Rafael Nadal. Besides Nadal, his favorite athletes are cricketer Virat Kohli and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Read more from Atharva Upasani