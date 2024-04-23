Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Reveals Fascinating Connection With Rafael Nadal’s First Round Opponent at Madrid Open, Darwin Blanch With Old Picture

Rafael Nadal starts his journey at the Madrid Masters on April 24. But it’s his opponent who has grabbed a lot of eyeballs, including that of Serena Williams’ ex-coach Rick Macci. Darwin Blanch will face Rafael Nadal in the first-round match at the Madrid Masters this year. Excited about this opportunity for the young prodigy, Rick Macci shared a post on his X account.

“Epic opportunity for Darwin Blanch as he plays his idol first round Madrid!!” wrote Rick Macci on X.

Darwin Blanch is an American tennis player, who is merely 16 years of age. He has idolized Rafael Nadal all his life, and in a one-in-a-million chance, will get to face him as an opponent. Interestingly, Blanch is training at former World No.1 Juan Carlos Ferrero’s academy, from where Carlos Alcaraz emerged too. But he also used to train at the Rick Macci Academy in Florida many years ago. His former mentor is delighted at the prospect of Blanch debuting at the Madrid Masters and has high hopes for him.

Recently, Macci also came up with a tweet in which he advocated that “Anybody can beat Anybody Anytime Anywhere Any place”. And that could not be apply more at the moment than to Blanch as motivation.

Not only does Darwin Blanch get to play against his idol, but he also stands a huge chance of producing one of the biggest upsets in tennis history. Ever since he returned from his injury, Nadal hasn’t at his best form. He lost 5-7, 1-6 to Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32 clash at the Barcelona Open.

Darwin Blanch gave an epic reaction after realizing his opponent was Rafael Nadal

Darwin Blanch was eagerly awaiting his draw at the Madrid Masters on Monday. No sooner than he was scheduled against Rafael Nadal, Blanch lost his mind. He took to his Snapchat and shared a comical reaction, something that truly captured the emotions of many tennis fans as well. Blanch wrote just the following line:

“Guys I play Nadal wtf,” wrote Blanch.

Blanch wasn’t even born when Nadal started winning Grand Slams, and with that perspective, it is truly special. The match between them will start around 4 am Eastern Time and will stream live on the Tennis Channel in the US. For the UK audience, the match will be live on Sky Sports at around 8 AM GMT. It will take place on the clay courts of the Caja Magica in Manzanares Park, San Fermin, Spain.

Darwin Blanch currently ranks 1028th in the ATP world rankings, whereas Nadal is ranked 644th. The winner of the match would take on Alex de Minaur in the Round of 32.