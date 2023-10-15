Roger Federer Hilariously Names One Rafael Nadal Possession He Doesn’t Want to Own

Apr 2, 2017; Key Biscayne, FL, USA; Roger Federer of Switzerland (R) speaks during the trophy presentation as Rafael Nadal of Spain (L) listens in the men’s singles championship of the 2017 Miami Open at Crandon Park Tennis Center. Federer won 6-3, 6-4. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer was recently honoured at the Shanghai Masters with the Icon Athlete Award in a ceremony. Later, in an interview with the ATP Tour, he opened up about hitting the gym for the first time only after his retirement. He light-heartedly said he did not want to develop bulging biceps like Rafael Nadal.

At the Laver Cup 2023, Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal joked about who was the Swiss star’s best doubles partner ever, despite playing only twice together. They forged a deep bond and developed a friendship for the ages as their careers overlapped for two decades. Despite their contrasting playing styles and personalities, they grew close after pushing each other to achieve greatness on and off the court.

Roger Federer jokes about Rafael Nadal’s muscles

In an interview on the sidelines of the Shanghai Masters (posted by the Tennis Channel), Roger Federer talked about his workout regimen after hanging up his boots. He said he built a gym in his house a week after retiring at the 2022 Laver Cup. The interviewer asked him if he did any bicep exercises to get bulging upper arms like Nadal. The Spaniard plays mostly in sleeveless outfits and is renowned for his big and well-developed biceps.

Roger Federer laughed it off, saying Rafael Nadal will always be the one with big biceps. He said he could never get on his rival’s level in that aspect.

“What? No, no, no. He can have the biceps. I don’t need that one. I’ll never be there.”

The Swiss maestro then revealed his workout plan, saying he trains a bit of everything. He said he did cardio, weight, and core exercises to keep his body moving. He concluded by saying working out helps him feel better, since not being active causes more pain.

“I do everything – cardio, some weight training, more like, core exercises – a lot of that. It is also good for the back. I think, when you move less, your body hurts more. So, I think moving a bit is always good. It makes me feel better, for sure.”

This also reflects Federer’s ideology from his playing days, when he preferred using purely substance and skill over raw power. He, however, also held Nadal’s style of generating brute force using his big muscles in high regard. The 20-time Grand Slam winner, while putting in efforts to stay fit after retirement, does not fancy himself as a fitness icon.

Even as an active player, Roger Federer did not have the biggest muscles or the fittest physique, rather letting his tennis have all the say. This could be one reason why he continues to be arguably the most loved and popular amongst tennis lovers across most age and income groups as well as genders across the globe. On the other hand, Rafael Nadal recently talked about how his extreme training routine and playing style robbed him of a few trophies, saying he would change some things in the past if he could.

Federer’s sons trained at the Rafa Nadal Academy

The Federer-Nadal friendship has transcended tennis. In another recent interview, Roger Federer revealed that his children went to a training camp at the latter’s Rafa Nadal Academy. After inevitably developing an interest in tennis, Federer’s nine-year-old twin sons, Leo and Lenny, attended the academy in Mallorca. He was grateful but worried that his kids now have a very demanding practice schedule which may lead to burnout.

Roger Federer has become more involved with his children’s activities after his retirement. With his impressive stable of investments and endorsements keeping the money flowing in, he has been able to spend more time with his family. However, fans, companies, marketers, and even tournament sponsors all want a piece of his time, as he remains the most marketable tennis player. He has become even more sought-after following his retirement as his personal brand keeps growing.