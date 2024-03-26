5 Top Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Points from Miami Open Ft. 2005 Final

The Miami Open was the birthplace of the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal rivalry. The ATP 1000 tournament witnessed the first two matches of this legendary duel.

Overall, the duo played four times in Miami, two of which were finals. Not all of their clashes were thrilling but Federer and Nadal always entertained fans regardless. Federer went on to win both those finals en route to winning the competition an impressive 4 times. On the other hand, Nadal has never won the tournament and missed out playing in Miami Open 2024 due to being unfit.

Nevertheless, here are the five best points the two icons played out in the Miami Open over the years which fans miss for sure (chronologically).

1. Third round at the Miami Open 2004, the first Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal match

The tennis fraternity saw Federer take on Nadal for the first time in the third round of Miami Open 2004. The latter walked away with a 6-3, 6-3 win after playing incredible tennis throughout the tie.

One of the best points came after Nadal’s serve. The duo had a short exchange from the baseline before Federer executed a trademark one-handed backhand to the far left side. After a scampering Nadal slid to recover, the Swiss star came up to the net and diverted the return to the right corner. The Spaniard rushed and played a wonderful running backhand to Federer, who was right at the net.

He attempted to throw his opponent off with a slow return but a vicious forehand topspin from Nadal won him the point.

2 and 3. Miami Open 2005 Final had two stunning rallies

Federer and Nadal went at each other for five sets over nearly four hours in the summit clash of the Miami Open in 2005. The former eventually bagged the title with a 2–6, 6–7(4), 7–6(5), 6–3, 6–1 win.

Nadal won the first two sets and led 4-1 in the third but Federer did not give up, closing out a great rally with a mind-blowing one-handed backhand. Both superstars showed incredible court coverage for an exchange that had the fans hooked. Nadal sent down a diagonal return to the far right of the court, sending Federer running.

The Mallorcan then hit back down the line and Federer recovered his position and countered with a smooth OBH that his opponent could only watch sail past. Earlier in the Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Miami Open 2005 final, the pair played out a 25-shot rally. In the second set tiebreaker, Nadal served with momentum behind him.

He dominated the exchange, dictating the play and forcing Federer to run around. The Swiss icon tried to break his competitor’s rhythm with some backhand slices and slower, aerial returns. Nadal, though, kept his focus and wrapped up the point with a thumping backhand winner.

4. Federer won the point against the flow in Miami Open 2011 Semi-final

Nadal dispatched Federer with ease in the Miami Open 2011 semi-final, winning 6–3, 6–2. He was in control throughout the match but the latter won a point that remains one of the best in their rivalry in Florida.

With Nadal 3-0 up in the second set after bagging the first, Federer served with everything he had. The rally began like the aforementioned point, exchanging blows from the baseline with Federer covering the entire width to keep up with Nadal’s aggressive pace. The Spaniard charged ahead after the 20-time Grand Slam champion sent a slow backhand slice, hitting a powerful forehand.

Federer recovered it from a long way behind the baseline and seeing Nadal near the net, tried to lob him over. However, the latter backtracked and countered it successfully. He audaciously approached the net again after hitting the ball back to Federer.

This time, however, the Swiss star was prepared and won the point with a stunning forehand that Nadal failed to make contact with.

5. The Roger Federer vs Rafael Nadal Miami Open 2017 final had great tennis on display

12 years after their 2005 meeting, Federer and Nadal again met in the final of the Miami Open. Nadal’s curse continued as he lost his fifth championship match in the tournament, Federer taking home the trophy after a 6–3, 6–4 victory.

After losing the first set meekly, Nadal attempted a fightback in the second and played a great rally as Federer served for the match. They duelled for over 15 shots, both legends executing wonderful returns on the forehand as well as the backhand. This time, it was Federer who dictated the play and made Nadal cover a lot of ground.

Fans were on the edge of their seats throughout this rally before Federer played his iconic one-handed backhand to win it.