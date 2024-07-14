Roger Federer’s Interesting Post-Retirement Habit Revealed at Wimbledon 2024

May 7, 2023; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Former tennis player Roger Federer arrives for the Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

Roger Federer, renowned for his illustrious tennis career, has recently shown keen interest in the matches of players he manages through Team8, his talent management company co-founded with business partner Tony Godsick. This was evident during the latest tournament, where Federer’s choice of match to watch raised eyebrows and sparked discussions about his current priorities and alliances.

There has been speculation that Federer was once closer to Sascha Zverev, another prominent player who was part of Team8’s talent management roster. However, it appears that their professional relationship did not end on the best terms.

This theory gained traction when Federer, given the choice to watch Zverev play against Cameron Norrie on Centre Court, opted instead to support Ben Shelton on Court 1. This decision was notable because Federer is rarely seen on Court 1, making his presence there significant.

Ben Shelton, a rising star, is not only a part of Team8 but also serves as the brand ambassador for On, a Swiss sportswear company in which Federer holds a 3% stake.

Federer’s decision to support Shelton over Zverev highlights his commitment to nurturing and promoting the players within his management company and his business interests.

This strategic choice underscores Federer’s evolving role in the tennis world post-retirement, focusing more on his business ventures and the development of new talent.

A video of Federer watching Shelton’s match went viral, showcasing him wearing sunglasses in a stylish manner that quickly became a talking point on social media.

The clip captured Federer’s relaxed demeanor and the enthusiasm with which he supported Shelton, further solidifying his connection with the young player and his investment in On.

At Wimbledon 2024, Federer came in for a different purpose as compared to the last two editions. In 2022, Federer received a thunderous applause for making it to the Centre Court when he was invited as part of Wimbledon’s tribute to some of its past champions.

While in 2023, Federer sat in the Royal Box alongside Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge after a special tribute was paid to him on the 20th anniversary of his first Wimbledon title win.

The businessman in Federer has clearly taken over as he seems to be busier than ever before.

Roger Federer in London: Business Over Spectating

Since retiring from professional tennis, Roger Federer has approached his visits to tournaments more as a businessman than a spectator. His recent presence in London exemplifies this shift. Rather than merely enjoying the matches, Federer actively promotes and supports the athletes managed by Team8 and leverages his business interests.

Federer’s decision to watch Ben Shelton’s match instead of Zverev’s can be seen as a strategic move.

By supporting Shelton, Federer backs a player from his management company and promotes the On brand, which benefits from Shelton’s ambassadorship. This decision aligns with his business objectives, fostering relationships that enhance the brand’s visibility and success.

While some may argue that Federer should have chosen to support Zverev, given their past association, his choice to watch Shelton aligns with his current priorities. Federer’s presence on Court 1, a departure from his usual spots, signals a deliberate and thoughtful approach to his post-retirement activities.

His involvement with Team8 and On demonstrates a commitment to the future of tennis and his investments.