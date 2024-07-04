mobile app bar

Genie Bouchard Comes Up With Epic Reply After Sam Querrey Hilariously Mimics Her ‘Sultry Yard Work’

Rishika Singh
Published

Genie Bouchard Comes Up with Epic Reply to Sam Querrey's Hilarious Mimic of Sultry Yards photoshoot

Images Credits: Bouchard – Kirby Lee/USA Today Network, Querrey -Taya Gray/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Canadian tennis star Genie Bouchard recently went viral with an Instagram post featuring herself in a bikini while cleaning her backyard. But it was American men’s tennis player, Sam Querrey’s humorous response which stole the show on social media.

Querrey, donning just a pair of swimming trunks, perfectly mimicked Bouchard’s poses and videos, resulting in a light-hearted social media moment that had fans in stitches. Bouchard, who is always a good sport, responded with enthusiasm, suggesting that they do a photoshoot together. The American got into the act in the comments section too, claiming that it appeared as if that is exactly what fans want too.

Not only did she love Sam’s recreation of her photos, but she also reposted it on her Instagram story, captioning it, “Screaming crying throwing up.” The continuous light-hearted banter between these two players, who have now switched to pickleball, has delighted fans.

Genie Bouchard, a Canadian tennis player known for her powerful game and striking looks, has been a prominent figure in women’s tennis for years. She reached the finals of Wimbledon in 2014 and has since remained a fan favorite, both on and off the court.

On the other hand, Sam Querrey, an American player famous for his booming serve and laid-back demeanor, has also had a successful career, with notable wins over top players and a deep run at Wimbledon in 2017.

This playful interaction is just one example of the light-hearted bond Bouchard and Querrey share. In previous interviews, both players have spoken highly of each other. Bouchard has praised Querrey’s sense of humor and easygoing nature, while the American has complimented Bouchard’s tenacity and fun personality. 

Ever since their retirements from tennis, these two have teamed up for the PPA, the Professional Pickleball Association Tour and are setting records there as well. The viral exchange between Genie Bouchard and Sam Querrey brought smiles to many faces, which showed the lighter side of professional tennis. As fans believe that the promised photoshoot will happen, this moment is a reminder of the joy and camaraderie that can exist in the competitive world of sports.

