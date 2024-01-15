After Dating Tennis Stars & ‘The Bachelor’ Girls, Who Is Pittsburgh Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph’s Current Girlfriend?

An injury to Kenny Pickett and instability in the Steelers QB room thrust Mason Rudolph into the starting position. The shot-caller, who has been with the team since 2018, started the last 3 games, winning all of them and leading the team to the playoffs. Nevertheless, the star QB isn’t only making strides on the field.

Ever since getting drafted by the Steelers, Rudolph has made quite a few headlines about his dating life, despite trying to keep it all under wraps. For now, the 28-year-old NFL star is currently not in a relationship, and from the looks of it, he hasn’t dated anyone since he broke up with Canadian tennis player Genie Bouchard.

The only female presence on his social media has been his mother. The former backup turned starter has been focused on his game ever since he took over shot-calling duties from ineffective Pickett. He isn’t letting anything distract him from his goal to lead the Steelers to a wild card game against the Bills. Mike Tomlin’s trust in the former Oklahoma State star has paid off, as Mason has brought out the best in Pickens and the team’s other receivers.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/C10YkknssOF/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

After being with the club for 7 seasons, he will finally be looking to get an extended run with the team as a starter, so he will be off the market for a while, for sure. However, for his dating life, it’s nothing but uncertain.

Mason Rudolph Has Quite a Dating History

Mason Rudolph may not be seeing anyone for now, but history tells us he won’t be without suitors for long. Steeler QB has a history of dating some of the most talented and beautiful women out there. The tennis star Eugenie Bouchard and Rudolph got together during the fall of 2020, and a couple even spent a Valentine’s Day together. They were also spotted enjoying the sands and water in Cabo.

Genie was wearing a sling after she had surgery to fix the torn subscapularis and was going through rehab. But the sling didn’t stop her and Mason from having fun. Bouchard was rocking a bikini while the Steelers QB was in his shorts and was seen rubbing body lotion on her.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TMZ/status/1406031491507707909?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

But after almost two years of dating, the couple broke up amicably and has chosen to remain friends ever since, as per the NY Post. Before his breakup with the tennis star, Rudolph had a fling with ‘Bachelor’ star Hannah Ann Sluss during the COVID lockdown, and the former Oklahoma State University quarterback was spotted with Hannah, on a coffee run in Los Angeles in April 2020, as per U.S Magazine.

Since then, the Steelers QB hasn’t been linked with anyone. However, he’s still under the spotlight after leading the Pittsburgh side to a wild card game against Josh Allen’s Bills. Steelers will play the Bills on the road at Highmark Stadium, and their new starter would have to be at his very best if they want to defeat the AFC’s number 2 seed.

The Bills are coming in hot, coming off their 5-game-winning streak with 6th in points per game rankings and 4th in yards per game this season. The elite offense will face the Pittsburgh defense without their star player, T.J. Watt. He is a frontrunner for DPOY, with 19 sacks this season. The Steelers’ secondary defense has 16 picks in 17 games this season and will be hoping to capitalize on that as Josh Allen leads the league in throwing interceptions with 18 this season.

The task of rushing the QB behind the O-line, which has given up only 24 sacks this season, will be difficult without Watt, even for this elite Steelers defense. The Rudolph-led offense, which has somewhat improved in the last few games, will have to be at their best if they have any shot of beating the high-flying Bills.