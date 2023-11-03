“Same as the New York Crowd!”: Paris Masters Crowd Boos Novak Djokovic, Serb Registers Insane Stat to Become Untouchable

Sep 10, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia reacts after winning a point against Daniil Medvedev (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Novak Djokovic came back from a set down to beat Tallon Griekspoor 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-4 at the Paris Masters. The match was filled with controversy as the crowd turned against the Serbian star during the third set. Novak Djokovic is not new to a hostile atmosphere and yet again used it as motivation as he reached the next stage of the tournament.

During the first set, Djokovic was struggling to find his form and was broken by Griekspoor. The Dutch player went on to win the first set to take a shock lead. After losing the first set, Novak Djokovic took a medical break, which did not go well with the crowd. The Parisian crowd started to sound restless and jeered the Serbian.

With the game finely poised in the third set, Djokovic had a break point to make it 5-3 in the third set. Instead, the Serbian hit a double fault to make it 4 games all in the third set. The crowd cheered after the double fault from Djokovic and the Serbian in return applauded the crowd and asked for more boos. Novak Djokovic then went on the win the third set.

After this booing saga, Djokovic did not lose a single point in the match, winning the next 8 consecutive points to seal the win. Tennis fans on social media had a field day, while some suggesting the Parisian crowd being worse than New York crowd.

Novak Djokovic saga adds to Paris crowd trouble

The French crowd has come under criticism for only supporting French players while booing others. Daniil Medvedev had the same experience during his defeat to Grigor Dimitrov. The Russian left the court by apparently giving fans the ‘finger’ after the booing saga.

Now, Novak Djokovic faced the same fate during his match as the crowd booed him. The Serbian did have the last laugh with the win. Djokovic is chasing a record-extending seventh title at the ATP Masters 1000 event. It will be interesting to see the relationship between Djokovic and the Parisian crowd during his next match against Holger Rune in the quarterfinals.