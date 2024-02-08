Cristina Bucsa vs Heather Watson Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming Details of the Abu Dhabi Open 2024 Round of 16 Match

The Abu Dhabi Open 2024 has produced some fascinating results so far. Now, all eyes are on the Cristina Bucsa vs Heather Watson clash in the second round of the tournament. This will be the first-ever meeting between the duo and promises to be a thrilling one. The match is set to be played at the Stadium Court in Abu Dhabi.

Cristina Bucsa started off as a qualifier at the Abu Dhabi Open. The Spanish player won her first match in three sets, but, ended up losing her second qualifier Linda Noskova. However, Bucsa still qualified as a lucky loser and entered into the main draw. In the first round match, Busca defeated Wang in three sets to set up a Cristina Bucsa vs Heather Watson match in the second round.

Meanwhile, Heather Watson is on a 3-match winning streak at the Abu Dhabi Open. The English WTA player won both her qualifying matches in three sets to qualify for the main draw. In the first round, Watson upset number 9 seed, Veronika Kudermetova, in straight sets to set up a big match against Cristina Bucsa in the next round.

The Cristina Bucsa vs Heather Watson match is highly anticipated among the fans. The Spanish star, Bucsa will enter the match as a favorite but Watson is capable of springing a surprise. The SportsRush predicts Cristina Bucsa to win in straight sets. The Pokerstars are favoring Bucsa as well as they have set the odds on her at 1.67, compared to 2.10 on Heather Watson.

The weather in Abu Dhabi on Thursday is expected to be partly sunny at 22 degrees Celsius. The live streaming of the Cristina Bucsa vs Heather Watson match in the US will be on Tennis Channel at 9.15 AM ET.