Tennis Twitter Reminds Carlos Alcaraz Of His Obsession With Novak Djokovic After Spaniard’s Interesting Autographed Message at Indian Wells 2024 Goes Viral

Puranjay Dixit
Published

Images Credits: Carlos Alcaraz – © Andy Abeyta/The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK/ Novak Djokovic – © BRANDON MAGPANTAY/ Special to The Desert Sun / USA TODAY NETWORK

Carlos Alcaraz continued his winning ways at Indian Wells 2024 after defeating Felix Auger-Aliassime in the third round. After his match, he signed the camera with a message that left fans guessing. Many believed the Spaniard hinted at facing Novak Djokovic in the tournament.

After a straightforward 6-2, 6-3 victory over Auger-Aliassime, Alcaraz signed the camera lens. He wrote the letter ‘N’, following it up with ‘See you soon’. This sent fans on X (formerly Twitter) into a tizzy as they went wild guessing who the World No.2 referred to.

Most X users opined Carlos Alcaraz was issuing a challenge to Novak Djokovic. The 20-year-old has often been said to be obsessed with the Serbian, making remarks about wanting to catch up with him. Alcaraz’s coach, Juan Carlos Ferrero had to clarify in an interview with Tennis365 a few months ago, that his ward was not singularly focused only on Djokovic.

Now, Alcaraz’s act of signing the lens for ‘N’ has fans claiming he is still hung up about playing Djokovic. Many popular tennis accounts picked up the video and shared it with their followers.

Alcaraz did not allay the claims, instead, he followed it up with a single-letter post on X. While he may have meant to take a sarcastic dig at the hysteria his message caused, the post further fuelled fans beliefs.

Tennis fans think Carlos Alcaraz called out Novak Djokovic

As tennis accounts with huge following spread the clip on the internet, fans got down to guessing who Alcaraz was referring to with the text. While some joked around or believed he was paying tribute to Nadal, the majority claimed he was talking about Djokovic.

Some fans went further to refute that Carlos Alcaraz was hinting at Rafael Nadal. They claimed since the two Spaniards are good friends, he would have used the term ‘Rafa’ to refer to the 22-time Grand Slam winner. Hence, as per them, ‘N’ meant Novak Djokovic.

Even as fans keep guessing, Alcaraz will be focused on continuing his title defence at the Indian Wells 2024. He will face Fabian Marozsan in the fourth round. If he wins, he will come across either Alex de Minaur or Alexander Zverev in what will surely be a cracking quarter-final.

