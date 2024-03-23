Is Jannik Sinner Taking Inspiration From Rafael Nadal in Major Aspect For Tennis Superstardom? Latest Viral Video Suggests The Same

May 31, 2011; Paris, FRANCE; Rafael Nadal (ESP) at the ITF world champions dinner, honoring the best of 2010, accepting his mens singles award at the Pavillon D’Armenonville. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Sep 4, 2023; Flushing, NY, USA; Jannik Sinner of Italy waves to the crowd while leaving the court after his match against Alexander Zverev of Germany (not pictured) on day eight of the 2023 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

As Jannik Sinner is currently playing his second round match against fellow Italian Andrea Vavassori in the ongoing Miami Open, it is worth looking into his semi-final match against Carlos Alcaraz last time around. In an Instagram video by Tennis TV and ATP Tour. Sinner and Alcaraz relives their famous ‘rally’ that the former won eventually. Interestingly, Jannik Sinner’s English has improved significantly, and in a lot of ways, it is reminiscent to Rafael Nadal when he was starting out his career.

The aspect came to attention after an Instagram user named Daniele commented about Sinner’s improved English. Here’s what the user wrote:

“Jannik’s English and ability to be in front of a camera has improved so much over the past few months it’s insane. This guys is really blossoming right in front of our eyes on all aspects,” wrote Daniele.

While both Sinner and Alcaraz have their ethnic accents (Spanish and Italian), Alcaraz always spoke English a bit comfortably; Sinner struggled a bit. But alongside praising Sinner for his improved English, it was kind of a fanfare for the 22-year-old Italian, who just won his maiden Australian Open. Although he made no mention of Nadal, one couldn’t help but notice a lot of similarities between the two.

Sinner is reserved, polite, and a man of very few words. He is also modest, humble, and respects everyone, including his opponents. Even on court, he is extremely level-headed and mature for a tennis player who normally thrives on letting out emotions aggressively. These characteristic traits are eerily similar to that of Rafael Nadal’s, someone who is revered for his humility. Sinner has always praised his opponents even after losing some of the toughest matches.

What else is similar, is Sinner’s ability to realize the need for speaking good English alongside playing very well, if he is to remain and retire as a superstar of the sport. This will put him in the public eye for prolonged periods and earn as well as retain more brand endorsements globally. This is very akin to what Rafael Nadal did to be more in tune with his fans and the public.

Jannik Sinner describes his point-winning amazing rally, in words that are not only fluent, but also clear and unhinged. Here’s what he said:

“It was an amazing feeling. But yeah, he makes the dropshot, change up the rhythm, I run forward, going backward somehow I catch the ball. I’m moving the ball with the backhand, I go down the line here, he arrives incredibly; he was already down. He comes forward and I make the passing, short cross. With the crowd here in Miami, it’s quite loud, so it was an amazing feeling,” said Sinner about that unbelievable ‘rally,” said Sinner.

Every single aspect of that point earned, every single shot, Sinner narrated in excruciating detail in English. There could be some editing involved, since Alcaraz too explained his point of view. But nothing to take away from Sinner’s ability to speak fluent English and describing it like a commentator. Since commentary in sports is normally done by pundits or media, Sinner’s feels like as organic as possible, as compared to them.

How does Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal share a disadvantage when it comes to language?

Jannik Sinner and Rafael Nadal are from Italy and Spain respectively. Despite being Europeans, they are from Mediterranean countries who are extremely proud of their culture and heritage. So proud, that despite having world class infrastructures and creating world class athletes, they don’t burden them with the compulsion of learning English.

Sinner and Nadal are possibly two of the greatest athletes from their respective nations, and they both didn’t have to learn English when they started. However, with time, they have both improved a lot.

While Alcaraz too is like Sinner and Nadal, struggling in English. he seems to be able to pull most things off with his smile and extroverted personality. Both of them might meet in the final of Miami Open 2024, if they play up to heir potential.