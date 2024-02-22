HomeSearch

Who is Playing in the San Diego Open 2024? Prize Money Breakdown of WTA 500 Event Revealed

Image Credits: Cymbiotika San Diego Open official Instagram account

The San Diego Open or The Cymbiotika San Diego Open is a WTA 500 event. In its brand new 3rd edition, the San Diego Open returns this year on February 26 and will run till March 3. So, to find out ‘Who is Playing in the San Diego Open 2024?’, let’s explore.

It has been going on since 1971, when Billie Jean King first won, and was then known as the Southern California Open. It was last held in that name in 2015, after which there was a gap of 6 years. Since 2022, this event upgraded from a WTA 125 event to a WTA 500 event and came to be known as the San Diego Open.

The San Diego Open 2024 will be played on the outdoor hard courts of the Barnes Tennis Center in San Diego, California. Czech professional tennis player Barbora Krejcikova is the defending champion. She defeated Sofia Kenin 6-4, 2-6, 6-4 in the final to win the tournament.

Some of the other former champions of this tournament include Iga Swiatek, who defeated Donna Vekic 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 in the final of the 2022 edition. Before that, as it was last played in 2015, Yanina Wickmayer won against Nicole Gibbs 6-3, 7-6 (7-4). Therefore, to find out, ‘Who is Playing in the San Diego Open 2024?’, here are a few FAQs:

Who is playing in the San Diego Open 2024?

The list of players playing in the San Diego Open 2024 in their order of seeds is as follows: Jessica Pegula, Beatriz Haddad Maia, Emma Navarro, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, Dayana Yastremska, Marta Kostyuk, Donna Vekic, and Leylah Fernandez. This is from seed 1-8.

Caroline Wozniacki will play in the tournament as a wildcard entry and Paula Badosa, who lost to Lulu Sun at the Dubai Tennis Championships recently, will use her ‘Protective Ranking’ system to play in the tournament. This puts the question, ‘Who is Playing in the San Diego Open 2024?’ to rest.

What is the San Diego Open 2024 prize money?

The prize money and points breakdown for the San Diego Open 2024 are as follows:

PositionPrize MoneyPoints
Winner$142,000500
Runner up$87,655325
Semi-finalist$51,205195
Quarter-finalist$24,200108
Round of 16$13,17060
Round of 32$8,8601

Where to watch the San Diego Open 2024?

For the American audience, they can watch the San Diego Open 2024 live on Tennis Channel. It will also be live online on Tennis TV.

How much are the tickets for the San Diego Open 2024?

The tickets for the Cymbiotika San Diego Open 2024 start from $20 for the Saturday and Sunday Qualifiers. It reaches up to $60 for the final on a Saturday too i.e. 3rd March.

Will Coco Gauff play in the San Diego Open 2024?

Coco Gauff, who pulled out of the 2023 San Diego Open, might also not be playing in the tournament this year as there is no official confirmation.

After her Australian Open semi-final finish, Gauff will straight move on to Indian Wells, and then Miami Open. Therefore, nothing is certain but it looks like Gauff is missing this tournament.

