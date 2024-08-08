US Open Has Emotional Message For Rafael Nadal After 4-Time Champion’s Withdrawal

The 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal has decided to bow out of this year’s US Open due to fitness concerns. As soon as the announcement came from the Spaniard, the tournament posted a video to convey how he will be missed by many fans in the States.

The video is from the last time Nadal made an appearance at the tournament, in 2022. It showed him heading out of the stadium after getting beaten by Frances Tiafoe in the Round of 16.

He can be spotted waving at the crowd and clapping his hands, while the crowd cheered back for him with equal fervor.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by US Open (@usopen)

This shows how much he is loved by the New York crowd, who are going to miss him for the second time in a row. The video was paired with the caption- “It won’t be the same.”

This is the second consecutive time when Nadal has decided to bow out of the slam after earlier doing so last year.

He didn’t take part in the major in 2020 and 2021 as well, thus marking only 4 appearances in the past 5 years.

Announcing his decision to miss the slam this year as well, Nadal explained his stance on social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rafa Nadal (@rafaelnadal)

The tone in which this post was written, has led to speculations that Nadal will retire sooner than expected.

Nadal to Hang His Boots?

It is unlikely that Nadal will ever play at the US Open again, perhaps because he does not have the fitness in competing in back to back, best of 5 set matches anymore. Rafa also informed that he will next take part in the Lavers Cup which will be held in Berlin this year.

It is possible that just like his close friend and arch-rival Roger Federer, he also might decide to use the tournament as an opportunity to bid adieu to the sport. This can result in a grandeur farewell for the tennis legend, just like the Swiss maestro who might also be present at the tournament to send off his favorite opponent.

Nadal’s absence is set to give opportunity lies with Novak Djokovic to go past the Spaniard’s tally of winning 4 US Open titles. If Djokovic manages to defend his title, he could also equal Federer’s record of winning it 5 times.