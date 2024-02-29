mobile app bar

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundulo Prediction and Live Streaming Details of Chile Open 2024 Clash: Darderi Aims to Extend Good Run

Tanmay Roy
Published

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerendulo Prediction

Image Credits: Luciano Darderi and Juan Cerundolo Instagram official accounts

Barring a few matches, the Chile Dove Men+Care Open has reached its quarter-final stages, with the players ready to take action. Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundolo is one of the matches remaining to decide a quarter-finalist. Darderi proved The SportsRush prediction correct and defeated Facundo Bagnis to book his Round of 16 place. Juan Cerundolo, on the other hand, defeated Yannick Hanfmann to now play against Darderi.

The Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundolo match will take place on the outdoor red clay courts in Santiago, Chile. The match will start at around 12 PM ET on Thursday afternoon on Court Jaime Fillol.

22-year-old Luciano Darderi made his ATP debut at the 2023 Cordoba Open and in the Mexican Open 2023 as a ‘Lucky Loser’. Darderi defeated Bagnis in the final to win this year’s Cordoba Open, his only ATP title to date. At the 2023 Australian Open, Darderi reached the third round, the farthest he has been so far.

Juan Cerundolo lost to Felipe Alves in the qualifiers for the Rio Open 2024 and the Argentina Open before that. He did end up in the Round of 32 in the Cordoba Open but lost to Facundo Bagnis there. Surprisingly enough, Cerundolo made his ATP debut at the 2021 Cordoba Open, which he ended up winning.

He returned from injury and won the 2022 Buenos Aires Open, his first Masters title. His first Grand Slam win came against Ilya Ivashka at last year’s US Open. However, of late, Cerundolo has been a bit out of touch.

Luciano Darderi ranks 80th in the ATP Rankings, whereas Cerundolo ranks 138th. With a better ranking and slightly better form than Cerundolo, Luciano Darderi is The SportsRush’s pick as the winner of the match between them.

Luciano Darderi vs Juan Cerundolo h2h and more details

A Luciano Darderi vs Juan Manuel Cerundolo clash has happened exactly 4 times in the past. The first was at the 2022 Vicenza Challenger, where Cerundolo won 6-4, 6-1 against Darderi. The next time they met at the 2023 Campinas Challenger, where Darderi won 6-2, 6-4. That same year, Darderi and Cerundolo met at the Buenos Aires Challenger, which Darderi won again by 6-3, 7-5. Darderi had the lead at 2-1 then.

The final match between Darderi and Cerundolo was at the Rio Open this year, and Cerundolo equaled the stats by winning it 6-2, 6-2. The head-to-head remains 2-2.

The match will be streaming live on the Tennis Channel in the US, and 5 pm on Sky Sports in the UK. The temperature in Santiago will be around 30 degrees Celsius with 16 km/h wind speed and 29% humidity.

