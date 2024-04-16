Sebastian Korda Tiriac Open 2024 Draw: American Starts as Favorite to Bag 2nd ATP Title of His Career

Despite not being in the top 20 of the ATP rankings, Sebastian Korda has an incredible opportunity to separate himself from the rest of the American pack by having a strong impact in the clay swing. With Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe struggling and Tommy Paul still out injured, Korda and Ben Shelton have a lot of expectations riding on their shoulders.

After suffering a loss against Jannik Sinner at the Monte Carlo Masters 2024 – the first tournament of the clay court season – Sebastian Korda now has an opportunity to redeem himself at the Tiriac Open 2024.

The Tiriac Open 2024 is an ATP 250 level tournament, which will take place almost simultaneously alongside the BMW Open in Munich. So the playing field is wide open for Korda, who is the #3 seed and has already received a first-round bye.

Korda’s tournament in Romania will kickstart against the winner of the Thanasi Kokkinakis- Gregoire Barrere matchup. After the second round, Korda would then advance to the quarterfinals and could play either Pedro Martinez or Miomir Kecmanovic. In the semifinals, the American is likely to be up against a tricky player on clay, Argentina’s Francisco Cerundolo.

With Tallon Griekspoor projected to reach the finals from the bottom half of the draw, the World No.25 Korda would fancy his chances of winning his 2nd ATP title strongly. The American needs to win badly in order to break his 3-year duck of not winning a single title despite all the talent he has.

This is what Sebastian Korda’s path to the finals looks like:

First Round – Bye

Second Round – Thanasi Kokkinakis

Quarter-Final – Pedro Martinez / Miomir Kecmanovic

Semi-Final – Francisco Cerundolo

Final – Tallon Griekspoor

Sebastian Korda has a 61.22% winning record on clay court surfaces

Sebastian Korda has a respectable 61.39% win record in his short career so far. While he has participated and won in more hard court matches, statistically, clay is Korda’s 2nd best surface. Out of 147 matches on clay courts, Sebastian has won 90 of them (which comes up to a win percentage of 61.22%), per Tennis Live.

Back in 2021, he won the Emilia-Romagna Open in Italy that too on clay. The fact that the youngster won the title without even dropping a single set made his achievement even more impressive.