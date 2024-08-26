Serena Williams and Rafael Nadal’s Ex-Coaches Back Jannik Sinner in Doping Controversy

Jan 19, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Jannik Sinner of Italy reacts after winning a point against Sebastian Baez (not pictured) of Argentina in Round 3 of the Men’s Singles on Day 6 of the Australian Open tennis at Margaret Court Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Jannik Sinner has been found innocent by the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) after failing two doping tests in March this year. Despite that, questions have been raised on the integrity of the World No.1 and the authorities when it comes to treating him differently as compared to others. But Sinner has received support from big names in the tennis world such as Rick Macci and Toni Nadal, which would be a big boost for his reputation ahead of his US Open 2024 campaign.

Macci, who was the childhood coach of Serena Williams, Venus Williams and Maria Sharapova, revealed that he was asked about the issue in a conversation. While he acknowledged that Sinner’s verdict could reek of ‘double standards’, he gave the benefit of doubt to the ITIA because a player cannot be punished for being caught with just one-billionth of a gram of Clostebol in his body.

The American added that the number of zeroes in the quantity of the drug could not have impacted his performance in any way as such. He also called Sinner the ‘Italian flame thrower’, which shows that he is looking forward to see him play at the US Open 2024.

Asked about Jannik Sinner and the failed drug test. I understand the double standard but ITIA RULED NOT INTENTIONAL. The leader in that clubhouse for me is the numbers. 0.000000001. That is more Zeros and Donuts than the ITALIAN FLAME THROWER HAS GIVEN ON THE COURT! @janniksin — Rick Macci (@RickMacci) August 26, 2024

Another source of support for Sinner was none other than Spanish legend Rafael Nadal’s uncle and ex-coach, Toni Nadal. Toni has claimed that he knows Sinner personally, so he could say confidently that he is ‘well-mannered’ and the ‘most correct’ guy in the sport.

Toni’s statement on Sinner went viral in a Reddit post recently. In that, he questioned those who have little knowledge or understanding about how such cases work. In fact, Toni took an indirect aim at the likes of Nick Kyrgios and Denis Shapovalov, who have criticized Sinner despite being his colleagues on the ATP Tour.

“It leaves me very perplexed how some of the press, instead of criticizing the excessive sanctions of other occasions, now demands a similar punishment for the world number 1. It is not surprising that there are always people who take the right to speak and judge without fully knowing the case.”

More than once on social media, Kyrgios has slammed the way Sinner’s case has been handled and called for a 2-year ban on the Italian. He alleged that other players had to suffer months and year-long suspensions when they too had ‘unintentionally’ violated doping rules.

But Macci and Toni showing their support could help in the Sinner issue dying down as the Grand Slam in New York City takes place. Sinner will take on USA’s Mackenzie McDonald in the first round not before 1.15 pm on Tuesday, August 27 at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. Fans can watch the match on ESPN3 and ESPN’s streaming service.