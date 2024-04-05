Serena Williams and Venus Williams’ 20-Year Old LA Mansion For Mother Oracene Price Gets Listed for $4.6 Million

The Williams sisters – Serena Williams and Venus Williams – are two of the biggest and most successful names in tennis history. Apart from having won multiple Grand Slam titles and a plethora of different WTA tour titles, the two have had combined career earnings of about $136 million from merely prize money. In the prime of their tennis careers, the sisters spent a small fraction of their total earnings to purchase a mansion in LA for their mother – Oracene Price. This same Woodland Hills property is now available on the market for $4.6 million.

Back in 2005, the Williams sisters had a successful season – Serena won the Australian Open and Venus won the Wimbledon. That very year, the two decided to buy their mother a mansion in LA’s Woodlands Hill area.

The value of the property at the time is unknown. However, after Price had lived in the same for 15 years, the mansion was sold for $2 million in 2019. Merely five years later, the property is available on the market for a whopping starting price of $4.64 million, according to Figure 8 Realty.

The details of the 1.4-acre property are as follows – has seven bedrooms, a pool, an open kitchen, walk-in closets, a fireplace in the living room, an 18-foot vaulted ceiling, three garages, and a tennis court, among other features. Figure 8 Realty describes this property as “ideal for the most discerning California lifestyle buyers”.

The Williams sisters have a combined net worth of almost $400 million – $300 million for Serena & $95 million for Venus. Had they waited for five years and sold this lavish property in 2024, they could’ve added more than $1.3 million each to their net worths.

Serena has owned and also owns some properties in Los Angeles and Florida. The 23-time Grand Slam winner also purchased a property in Paris, where she stays whenever in Europe.

Venus’ real estate portfolio is good as well. Apart from owning properties in Palm Beach, Florida, she has purchased houses in Hobe Sound, and Hollywood Hills, among other places.