Serena Williams’ Ex-Coach Comes Up With Hilarious Nickname For Father, Richard Williams in Interesting Revelation

Rick Macci, Serena Williams’ childhood coach, has just made another interesting revelation about his closeness to the Williams family. Macci recently tweeted about the time Richard Williams asked him about one of his kind gestures back in the day. Casually, Macci also revealed a previously unheard nickname for ‘King Richard’.

Back in 1991, Rick Macci bought Serena and Venus Williams a motorhome that was worth $94,000. Surprised at this incredibly generous act, Richard Williams asked him why he did that. While Macci didn’t explicitly answer it, he instead called Richard Williams by a funny name, i.e ‘The Compton Comedian’.

Richard Williams complained that it would’ve taken him forever to learn to fly a private plane. It was funny since only Richard could’ve complained after such a nice gesture. And since Macci and he were very close, the Florida-based coach saw the humor in it.

Rick Macci wrote on X, “Was asked why I bought the Williams family a brand new 94k motorhome in 1991 so Richard could drive it from California to Florida. The Compton Comedian said it would take too long for him to learn how to fly a Private Plane. LOVE THIS GUY. @Venuseswilliams @serenawilliams.”

While it wasn’t a problem for Rick Macci, to call someone of Richard Williams’ legacy ‘The Compton Comedian’, the Florida-based coach also had interesting nicknames for Serena and Venus Williams.

Rick Macci’s Nicknames For Venus and Serena Williams

Till date, Rick Macci calls Serena Williams ‘Meek’ and Venus Williams, ‘VW’. Serena Williams’ middle name is Jameeka. So Macci shortened it to Meek. The nicknames have stuck with them ever since, but only Macci uses them.

As for his friendship with Richard Williams, Rick Macci has a few special words reserved for him. As per an interview with The SportsRush, Rick Macci recalled what separated Richard Williams from all the other tennis parents. Richard understood perfectly that kids are kids first and then tennis players.

Macci said that Richard, unlike many other athlete fathers, did not get blinded by stardom or money for and after their children’s success. Despite being good friends, Macci and Richard argued a lot about techniques and their vision. But that was also what Macci respected a lot about Richard, that he always stuck to his guns no matter what.