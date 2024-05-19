Serena Williams Has Personal Request for Business Partner LeBron James in Glowing Endorsement

Being a good friend to LeBron James and Maverick Carter, Serena Williams decided to endorse their new products from The Shop on her Instagram account. Of course, being a Board of Directors member, the extra advertising of the men’s grooming brand will also benefit Williams in the long run.

Advertisement

Serena Williams seemed to have received a package of multiple products from LeBron James and Maverick Carter’s men’s grooming line – The Shop. To promote the same brand, the 23-time Grand Slam winner posted an Instagram story displaying the products to her 17.2 million followers.

As heard in the story, the tennis GOAT revealed gifting all the products to her husband. She also admitted to being jealous and requested the James-Carter duo to launch products that can also be used by women. Serena Williams was quoted as saying:

“So happy for my friends LeBron and Maverick. The Shop is expanding I mean sometimes I do have a beard so maybe that’s why I have got this beard cream. There’s a facewash which can be used daily as an cleanser and there’s an aftershave toner. It feels like it is for guys but how dope and cool is that. I’m probably going to give this to my husband but I admit I’, feeling a bit jealous. Hope you guys make products for people like me too!”

Serena Williams at her hilarious best in her latest message to LeBron James! pic.twitter.com/ftfXALMKXF — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) May 19, 2024

LeBron James and Maverick Carter, along with co-creator of The Shop (TV series) Paul Rivera, launched the men’s grooming brand earlier in March. Apart from the star-studded ownership team, the 7 products being affordably priced below $10 is a great way to attract buyers.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shop (@theshopun)

It is often stated that friendship and business shouldn’t be interconnected. However, despite being in the cut-throat corporate world, Serena Williams and LeBron James’ bond has continued to grow immensely.

LeBron James Expressed His Support for Serena Williams in 2018

LeBron James displayed his friendship with Serena Williams in 2018. During the US Open, Williams was penalized a game during her final encounter against Naomi Osaka.

Serena received her first warning when she received signals from her coach. A second warning was given to the American following the latter’s on-court outburst, breaking her racket in frustration.

Finally, a third violation – calling the umpire a “thief” – resulted in Williams automatically losing a game. She also eventually lost the match.

Not just the tennis community, but individuals from different industries gave their two cents on the opinion. LeBron James was among the many esteemed personalities to speak about the same and used the opportunity to defend his friend.

“What we all have to understand is what she is fighting for is bigger than just that match,” said James, per Yahoo! Sports. “She is fighting for equality — always having to win more, more, more, just to feel equal. Being an African-American woman playing in a predominantly white sport, she’s dealing with so much more. I have no idea what was going on in her head, but I feel that struggle.”

Serena Williams knows how to keep her friendships as well as using her fan following on social media to promote hers as well as her friends’ ventures. Who wouldn’t want her on their side?