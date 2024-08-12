Serena Williams Leaves Fans in Splits After ‘Cute’ Revelation About Daughter Olympia

Serena Williams has been keeping her fans entertained on social media, sharing glimpses of her life post-retirement and giving everyone a peek into her adorable relationship with daughter Olympia. In her latest post, the tennis icon had everyone laughing when she revealed a funny tidbit about her little one being a sleep talker.

Serena playfully hinted that this discovery could come in handy down the line.

My daughter @OlympiaOhanian talks in her sleep. This will prove to be useful in the future . (I hear the secrets that you keep… when tou talking in your sleep ) — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) August 12, 2024



Fans couldn’t get enough of this sweet revelation. With many chiming in about their own experiences with sleep talkers or simply enjoying the glimpse into Serena’s life as a mom.

We love seeing Serena’s precious moments with her daughter ❤️ pic.twitter.com/cvDNL1KGZS — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 12, 2024

Serena’s Parenting Journey with Olympia

Since becoming a mother, Serena has been open about her parenting journey and fans have loved every moment of it. From dressing up in matching outfits to sharing playful videos, Serena and Olympia’s bond is something fans can’t get enough of.

One memorable moment was when Serena shared a photo on Instagram of her and Olympia in matching outfits on the tennis court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)



Fans could often find Alexis-Ohanian, her husband, along with their daughter in the stands for all of her matches, cheering on.

Another fan-favorite moment was when Serena posted a video of Olympia and her involved in a light-saber fight. The clip melted hearts, showing that Serena takes a lot of time and effort to make sure that her daughter gets to enjoy family time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)



Serena has often spoken about raising her daughter to be strong and fearless, much like herself. This approach has touched fans on a personal level. People admire her not just for her tennis achievements but for the thoughtful and loving way she’s raising her daughters.

As Serena Williams continues to share these personal moments, her fans are getting to see a whole new side of the tennis legend—one that’s just as inspiring off the court as she was on it.