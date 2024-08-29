Serena Williams Remembers Kobe Bryant After Late NBA Legend’s Wife Vanessa Sends Her Special Nike Package

Serena Williams has always had a close bond with NBA stars and their families. On Wednesday, she shared a touching moment with her fans. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, sent Serena a special Nike package.

The package included a customized purple Kobe sweatshirt and some sleek Nike white shoes, which Serena proudly showed off in her Instagram stories.

Serena Williams shared the thoughtful gift that Vanessa Bryant gave to her, and it made us just as emotional as her. pic.twitter.com/bfDgMNbnGl — Tennis world (@claygrasshard) August 29, 2024



In the video, she spoke about how much she appreciates the gesture and that her heart is filled with so much love for the Bryant family. Vanessa’s thoughtful gift brought back memories of Serena’s deep friendship with Kobe and her over the years.

Serena and Kobe shared a bond that went beyond their mutual love for sports. They were both relentless in their pursuit of greatness and shared a deep respect for each other’s craft.

After Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020, Serena remained close to Vanessa, offering her support during those difficult times. Vanessa’s recent gift is proof of the lasting impact Kobe had on everyone he touched, including Serena.

Interestingly, back in 2021, Serena had gifted Vanessa Bryant an ‘AWAY’ bag. AWAY is a travel brand Serena partnered with. Vanessa had also taken to Instagram to thank the tennis legend for her kind gesture.

Throwback to when Vanessa Bryant thanked Serena Williams for gifting her a bag from AWAY in 2021. pic.twitter.com/LzTKBRCEyg — Wide World of Tennis (@tennisfan_dkr) August 29, 2024

Serena and Vanessa are two women who have shown immense strength in overcome different challenges in their lives. Because of that, they are an inspiration to many in the country, despite being people of color. Rest assured, their friendship too, like their inner strength, is set to stand the test of time.