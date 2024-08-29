mobile app bar

Serena Williams Remembers Kobe Bryant After Late NBA Legend’s Wife Vanessa Sends Her Special Nike Package

Rishika Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Serena Williams Remembers Kobe Bryant After Late NBA Legend’s Wife Vanessa Sends Her Special Nike Package

Image Credits: Serena – Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports, Vanessa Bryant – Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

Serena Williams has always had a close bond with NBA stars and their families. On Wednesday, she shared a touching moment with her fans. Vanessa Bryant, the wife of the late Kobe Bryant, sent Serena a special Nike package.

The package included a customized purple Kobe sweatshirt and some sleek Nike white shoes, which Serena proudly showed off in her Instagram stories.


In the video, she spoke about how much she appreciates the gesture and that her heart is filled with so much love for the Bryant family. Vanessa’s thoughtful gift brought back memories of Serena’s deep friendship with Kobe and her over the years.

Serena and Kobe shared a bond that went beyond their mutual love for sports. They were both relentless in their pursuit of greatness and shared a deep respect for each other’s craft.

After Kobe’s tragic passing in 2020, Serena remained close to Vanessa, offering her support during those difficult times. Vanessa’s recent gift is proof of the lasting impact Kobe had on everyone he touched, including Serena.

Interestingly, back in 2021, Serena had gifted Vanessa Bryant an ‘AWAY’ bag. AWAY is a travel brand Serena partnered with. Vanessa had also taken to Instagram to thank the tennis legend for her kind gesture.

Serena and Vanessa are two women who have shown immense strength in overcome different challenges in their lives. Because of that, they are an inspiration to many in the country, despite being people of color. Rest assured, their friendship too, like their inner strength, is set to stand the test of time.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

About the author

Rishika Singh

Rishika Singh

instagram-icon

Meet Rishika, the Tennis Writer at The SportsRush who spins words as deftly as Federer spins his backhand. Her tennis obsession began at 12, inspired by her dad’s adoration for Roger Federer (the only correct choice, obviously). An athlete herself, Rishika covers sports in an entertaining yet insightful manner, aiming to draw more fans into the game. When not watching or writing about tennis, Rishika loves baking and cooking, dreaming of one day launching her own food truck. Imagine each bite as delightful as a match point. Rishika’s unique blend of sports passion and culinary dreams makes her a standout voice in sports journalism. She serves up stories with humour and wit, ensuring her readers enjoy every moment of the game.

Read more from Rishika Singh

Share this article

Don’t miss these