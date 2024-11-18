Serena Williams Reveals Her Adorable Mom Habit Which Daughter Olympia Possibly Finds Annoying

Serena Williams is setting motherhood goals for many of her female fans in the tennis world. For all her accomplishments on the court, she has transitioned into being a hands-on mom at home. While she manages to balance her work and home life, there is one particular act she is so passionate about that her eldest daughter, Olympia, could easily get annoyed with.

Serena is a bit old-school still, in the sense that she likes writing hand-written letters to Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is often traveling not just in the United States but across the world for her commercial and work commitments throughout the year. So she misses spending time at home with her daughters.

Hilariously, though, Serena ensures that these letters reach Olympia everywhere.

If I ever have to go out of town I make sure I write a lot of letters for Olympia to find. Under her bed, in her classroom, in her backpack, at dinner, at breakfast. I think ultimately she gets tired of me https://t.co/lcVbeweOTd pic.twitter.com/Zo1ACv1vTh — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) November 18, 2024

Serena’s creativity was there to see once again for fans. As TikTok is set to be banned in the United States from January 2025, these videos are gold. Her followers could not help but marvel at the tennis legend reviving the lost art of handwriting.

You write with your left hand? Omg

And you played tennis as right handed! WOW!! — FB #20millionVotesAreMissing (@EFFBEE007) November 18, 2024

This is so cute — Bored Housewife ️ (@housewifebored8) November 18, 2024

They will be a wonderful memory for her in the future — Strad21 (@johnstrad2) November 18, 2024

Damn, writing instead of typing? Lost art these days. — depressivehacks.eth (@depressivehacks) November 18, 2024

Nevertheless, Serena is still expected to keep her social media pages active about the happenings in her personal life.

Serena celebrated her 7th anniversary with Alexis Ohanian recently

Serena and Alexis were back home in Los Angeles recently, having celebrated with a costume party. Their latest family picture was endearing to many and confirmed that all is well in their paradise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Serena Williams (@serenawilliams)

While Serena is often traveling, she ensures that she is busy at home too, having a great time with her children. She admitted that she has to juggle her business commitments and motherly duties more often than not, saying that she is still chasing something in life.

My life is very different now. Instead of chasing balls, I’m chasing #Adira and helping #Olympia with tennis lessons and cooking. (And, all this is in-between Venture Capital calls) pic.twitter.com/lVdI7Ps6tN — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) October 29, 2024

Serena’s life continues to be a great example of how women can be empowered not just in the States, but around the world, no matter the circumstances they have to deal with. One can be a successful mother, wife, businesswoman, professional, sister, etc. if they put their mind to what they do and prioritize what is important for them.