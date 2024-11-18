mobile app bar

Serena Williams Reveals Her Adorable Mom Habit Which Daughter Olympia Possibly Finds Annoying

Dhruv Rupani
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Serena Williams is a Hands on Mother

Image Credits: Serena Williams Pool Photo-Imagn Images

Serena Williams is setting motherhood goals for many of her female fans in the tennis world. For all her accomplishments on the court, she has transitioned into being a hands-on mom at home. While she manages to balance her work and home life, there is one particular act she is so passionate about that her eldest daughter, Olympia, could easily get annoyed with.

Serena is a bit old-school still, in the sense that she likes writing hand-written letters to Olympia. The 23-time Grand Slam champion is often traveling not just in the United States but across the world for her commercial and work commitments throughout the year. So she misses spending time at home with her daughters.

Hilariously, though, Serena ensures that these letters reach Olympia everywhere.

Serena’s creativity was there to see once again for fans. As TikTok is set to be banned in the United States from January 2025, these videos are gold. Her followers could not help but marvel at the tennis legend reviving the lost art of handwriting.

Nevertheless, Serena is still expected to keep her social media pages active about the happenings in her personal life.

Serena celebrated her 7th anniversary with Alexis Ohanian recently

Serena and Alexis were back home in Los Angeles recently, having celebrated with a costume party. Their latest family picture was endearing to many and confirmed that all is well in their paradise.

While Serena is often traveling, she ensures that she is busy at home too, having a great time with her children. She admitted that she has to juggle her business commitments and motherly duties more often than not, saying that she is still chasing something in life.

Serena’s life continues to be a great example of how women can be empowered not just in the States, but around the world, no matter the circumstances they have to deal with. One can be a successful mother, wife, businesswoman, professional, sister, etc. if they put their mind to what they do and prioritize what is important for them.

Post Edited By:Karthik Raman

About the author

Dhruv Rupani

Dhruv Rupani

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Dhruv Rupani is a Tennis Editor at The SportsRush. He is a tennis tragic in every sense and would go to any length to defend it against anyone if compared negatively to other sports. A huge Rafael Nadal supporter, Dhruv believes tennis is very much like life in most aspects. He started following the sport at the age of 10. Translating his love for sports into a living, he has over 8 years of experience in the digital media space. He aims to entertain and educate people about sports by presenting the best updates to them. When not covering tennis, Dhruv loves to spend time watching comedy shows and movies, reading inspiring books and doesn't mind trying his hand at cooking sometimes!

Share this article

Don’t miss these