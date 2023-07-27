“He’s a Mixture of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal”: Former Wimbledon Champion on Carlos Alcaraz

Jul 16, 2023; London, United Kingdom; Carlos Alcaraz (ESP) and Novak Djokovic (SRB) pose with their trophies after the men’s singles final on day 14 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Not long ago, Goran Ivanesevic gave an interview in which he discussed the Wimbledon final between his pupil Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz. He mentioned how difficult it was for him to see the Serb lose what was an epic contest between the veteran and the prodigy.

However, the former Grand Slam champion did not want to take any credit away from the youngster. He spoke at length about what he thinks about what Alcaraz has done so far and what to expect from him in the years to come.

Mixture of Djokovic, Federer and Nadal

Speaking of the match, it lived up to the expectation of a Wimbledon final. It went the distance during which the Spaniard showed real composure during the crucial moments of the match. His sheer will and determination to dethrone the Serb helped him lift his first Wimbledon title.

Goran reflected on the final and stated,

“But kudos to Carlos, he showed the world what kind of tennis player he is. He is a mixture of all three [Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Djokovic] and he has an incredible future ahead of him. If he continues like this, he has an incredible future ahead of him. He does it all with a smile, and we have the opportunity to watch him in the last three editions of this tournament.”

Besides the Croat, even Roger Federer’s coach Ivan Ljubicic had made a similar comparison stating that Alcaraz has traits of the big three. At such a young age, to be categorized amongst such superstars is simply exceptional.

Carlos Alcaraz Can Get 15 Majors According to Jimmy Connors

Recently, even tennis great Jimmy Connors talked at length about both Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic. During that, he sung similar praises of the Spaniard and opined that he is certain to do wonders in this sport.

He also added that if all goes well for the Spaniard, he has the potential to win 15 Grand Slams. For that, he needs to continue doing things the way he has. He should not get too ahead of himself and focus on himself, going out with the smile he possesses and things will fall in it’s place. At the moment, he is on two Slams at 20 years of age. Very much on track to achieve what Connors expects him to.