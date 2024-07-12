mobile app bar

“She Definitely Tried to Get Him Disqualified”: Daniil Medvedev Gets Fans’ Backing After ‘F*** You’ Rant at Female Chair Umpire

Advait Jajodia
Published

Who is Playing in Rotterdam? Daniil Medvedev Injury Could Revive Jannik Sinner vs Alex de Minaur rivalry

Jan 26, 2024; Melbourne, Victoria, Australia; Daniil Medvedev of Russia celebrates his victory over Alexander Zverev in the semi-finals of the men s singles at the Australian Open. Mandatory Credit: Mike Frey-USA TODAY Sports

Daniil Medvedev seemed to have a grip on the first set of his Wimbledon 2024 semi-final clash against Carlos Alcaraz. However, controversy struck during the 10th game when Medvedev was serving to seal the set. A disputed call by the chair umpire resulted in the Russian going off on an NSFW rant as Alcaraz broke him to extend the first set.

While trailing 30-40 being up 5-4 in the first set, Medvedev rushed towards the net with hopes of returning Alcaraz’s accurate drop shot. It seemed as though the World No. 5 was successful in keeping the rally alive. However, chair umpire Eva Asderaki believed that the ball bounced twice on Medvedev’s side and awarded the point to the Spaniard.

As one can expect, Medvedev wasn’t a huge fan of the call and started continuously abusing the female chair umpire. He was apparently heard screaming:

“F**k you, f**k you, f**k you.”

Medvedev was reprimanded for his unsportsmanlike conduct. Asderaki didn’t show any mercy and slapped him with a code violation. However, tennis enthusiasts on social media didn’t agree with the decision.

Immediately after the incident, X (formerly “Twitter”) was flooded with individuals showing their support and sympathizing with Medvedev. Many felt that Medvedev was being targeted unfairly. So the issue would have been worse had he actually been disqualified.

Despite being visibly shaken, Daniil kept his composure and went on to win the set in the tie-break. Taking a 1-0 set advantage, fans of Medvedev were certain that he had a great chance to upset the World No. 3.

However, the El Palmar native would go on to dominate the remainder of the contest. The youngster won 6-3, 6-4, 6-4, over the next 1 hour and 58 minutes.

Post Edited By:Dhruv Rupani

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia, a seasoned NBA journalist, has had a passion for the game for over a decade. His journey from admiring Kobe Bryant's precision to being in awe of Stephen Curry's long-range mastery instilled a profound understanding of basketball. With a background as a two-time National-level player, Advait uses his experience on the hardwood to offer insightful analysis. Over three years of dedicated sports journalism has equipped the 21-year-old with a unique perspective, reflected in his prolific portfolio of 3,700+ articles.

