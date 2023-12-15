“Signing With F1 & Going to Ferrari”: Fans Defend Jannik Sinner & Team After Novak Djokovic Takes a Jab at ATP Awards

Although the tennis stars are enjoying their off season, the sport is not without its controversies at the moment. Most recently, Novak Djokovic’s statement about Jannik Sinner’s coaching team winning the Best Coach award has made the headlines. Jannik Sinner had a brilliant season in 2023 and his coaches, Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill were awarded with the ATP Best Coach Awards for 2023.

Advertisement

Novak Djokovic took to social media to congratulate Jannik Sinner and his coaches but also left a sarcastic message towards ATP. The Serbian superstar won three Grand Slam titles as well as the ATP Finals, and expected his coach, Goran Ivanisevic, to win the best coach award. However, Jannik Sinner won that contest due to his rise in form towards the end of 2023.

Djokovic’s statement did not go well with many Jannik Sinner supporters as the Italian played no role in deciding the award. The best coach award is voted by fellow coaches on the ATP Tour and Sinner’s fans were quick to defend the Italian. Some fans felt that Djokovic’s statement will take away a big moment in the young career of Sinner, while others felt that the Serbian should concentrate his anger on other coaches rather than the ATP.

Advertisement

Jannik Sinner ended the season as the most in-form player on the ATP Tour. The Italian reached the final of the ATP Finals. The 22-year-old also powered Italy to Davis Cup glory by beating Novak Djokovic in the semifinals against Serbia. A part of the tennis community feesl that Jannik Sinner’s coaches deserve the award for his rapid rise on the Tour in 2023.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/BastienFachan/status/1735288568082288748?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/WTJHD1/status/1735290371519963393?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jannik Sinner announces a partnership with Formula 1

Tennis star Jannik Sinner has announced a partnership with Formula 1. The Italian admitted that there are many similarities between both the sports. Sinner further added that he has always been a fan of motor-racing and often went karting with his friends.

“Being Italian, F1 is in my blood, so I couldn’t be more excited to be working with not only the best brand in motorsports, but the best sports platform in the world. I am honored to be given this opportunity and truly thrilled to be a ‘Friend of F1’. Putting it simply, I love cars, motorsports, and the thrill of racing and competing.”

Advertisement

Sinner already has a partnership with Italian car manufacturer Alfa Romeo since 2020. Now, with Formula 1 added to his endorsement list, it is clear that Sinner is a sought-after athlete in the brand market.