“Anyone Feel Me?”: Venus and Serena Williams Joke on X About a Relatable Awkward Social Situation

Sept 1, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams and Venus Williams of the USA on a change of ends as they play Lucie Hradecka and Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic in in women’s doubles on day four of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Even after bidding the sport adieu, Serena Williams remains immensely popular. The American and her elder sister, Venus, joked on X (formerly Twitter) about an awkward situation many people would have experienced.

Serena is one of the rare athletes who use social media with a personal touch. She often shares relatable content and daily updates. This has enabled her to amass over 17 million followers on Instagram, the second-highest for a tennis player. Her internet presence is a refreshing difference from how other sportspersons usually use X and Instagram.

Recently, Serena took to X to discuss people holding the door open for her. She thanked those who do so but light-heartedly said that if she is far from the door, they need not wait, imploring them to go ahead. She joked that she feels forced to rush in this situation and ends up sweaty because of dashing to catch up.

Elder sister Venus quoted the post, joking that she had been making the mistake of rushing to get to the door all this time.

Fans react and relate to Venus and Serena Williams

In addition to Instagram, Serena Williams also has a large following on X. She is followed by over 10 million fans. Venus, too, has a formidable tally of 1.7 million. As the two iconic sisters bantered, fans joined in with their opinions and jokes.

A group of fans said they would hold the door open for as long as they could if it was for Serena or Venus. One even said he would fight anyone who does not open the door for them.

Other fans agreed with Serena’s appeal and related to the awkwardness of the situation. A few recounted the time when they were in a similar situation.

While Serena retired after the 2022 US Open as one of the greatest athletes of all-time, Venus continues to be an active player even at 43. While she will not be in action at the Australian Open, she is reportedly targeting a return in March (via Tennis.com), presumably at Indian Wells.