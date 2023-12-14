“He Has Got a Grand Slam in His Bag”: Novak Djokovic’s Former Coach Gives Nick Kyrgios Backhanded Compliment During Ongoing Feud

Sep 6, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Nick Kyrgios of Australia yells to his player’s box after losing a game in the third set to Karen Khachanov (not pictured) on day nine of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

Boris Becker aimed to end his ongoing spat with Nick Kyrgios on X (formerly Twitter) with a post wishing him a speedy recovery. However, he also took a jab at the Australian in the post after their online feud. He presumably implied that Kyrgios needs to win more titles.

Kyrgios claimed in an interview that players from older eras would be no match for players from the current generation. He said Becker would be beaten by Novak Djokovic, whom the German coached from 2013-2016, even if the former was in his prime. The retired veteran hit back and questioned Kyrgios‘ lack of Grand Slam titles and credibility. The 28-year-old responded with a five-post tirade.

Becker also shared a separate tweet, hoping to see Kyrgios back on the court as soon as possible. He said the 2022 Wimbledon finalist is an ‘exciting’ player when he is fit to play. He had mocked Kyrgios for not having any Majors in the previous post. However, Becker said the maverick may have a Grand Slam in his cabinet but needs to let his tennis do the talking.

Becker is a six-time Grand Slam champion, whereas Kyrgios has no singles Slam trophies. He did, however, win the 2022 Australian Open men’s doubles title with compatriot and close friend Thanasi Kokkinakis. Becker has seemingly had his last word on the argument, with no further posts. Kyrgios, though, continued to squabble with fans over his words.

Fans react to Boris Becker trying to end spat with Nick Kyrgios

The online clash between Nick Kyrgios and Boris Becker caught the attention of fans. It sparked jokes, memes, debates and discussions. With no tennis action underway in the off-season, this spat kept viewers hooked.

Fans reacted to Becker trying to end the quarrel and wishing Kyrgios well. Some noticed the apparent sarcasm in the post while others called it a class act.

A few users appealed to the former World No.1 to not engage Kyrgios.

