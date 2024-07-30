mobile app bar

Snoop Dogg Joins in Tennis Craze at Olympics With Memorable Coco Gauff and Billie Jean King Moments

Advait Jajodia
Published

Jun 23, 2024; Eugene, OR, USA; Snoop Dogg watches during the US Olympic Team Trials at Hayward Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

After fulfilling his duties as the torchbearer during the opening ceremony, Snoop Dogg will have an extended stay in Paris as he is part of the NBC broadcast as a guest reporter. Across the first few days of the Summer Games, the rapper was seen enjoying himself. Alongside trying different sports, the 52-year-old was even present at Roland Garros watching the matches with Billie Jean King.

More recently, the record producer also went viral for indulging in the established Olympic tradition of pin trading. Gauff was lucky enough to receive the customized pin. WTA star Coco Gauff even took to Instagram, showing off the same.

As soon as the screenshot was uploaded on X (formerly “Twitter”), fans erupted with reactions. Sporting enthusiasts from all over the world seemed to be impressed with the memorabilia that the US Open 2023 winner now possesses.

Coco Gauff has had a great run to begin her Olympic debut. In the singles event, she comfortably made her way to the third round after defeating Ajla Tomljanović and Maria Lourdes Carlé. She has also had an incredible first-round performance in the doubles event alongside Jessica Pegula, defeating the Australian duo of Perez and Saville 6-3, 6-1.

As she is still in the draw for each of the three events – singles, doubles, and mixed doubles – Gauff can expect to see Snoop Dogg make his way to the Roland Garros and extend his support.

