Alexis Ohanian Responds To Being Referred to as Serena Williams’ Husband by Media: “Just Wait ‘Til I’m a Billionaire”

Aug 29, 2022; Flushing, NY, USA; Serena Williams (USA) (M-L) poses for a picture with daughter Olympia (L), husband Alexis Ohanian (M-L), and sister Isha Price (R) after a ceremony honoring her career after her match against Danka Kovinic (MNE) (not pictured) on day one of the 2022 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Alexis Ohanian is a man who has achieved enough success to be known worldwide as an individual. But from the moment he married Serena Williams, his identity went from being a co-founder of Reddit to a husband for many media publications. The confident and secure man that he is, Alexis seems fine with being referred to as the husband of one of the biggest athletes of all time.

Advertisement

Ohanian is very active on social media and is known to engage with his followers too. One Twitter user mentioned how media tends to refer to Ohanian as Serena’s husband and Alexis was more than happy to respond with his trademark humor.

“There is only one Serena”

Alexis Ohanian recently pranked his wife Serena Williams along with the rest of the family, including another tennis great Venus, while hosting a gender reveal party. Responding to a tweet by CNN reporting the prank, Ohanian joked by saying,

Advertisement

“What’s the point of being married if you can’t prank your wife (and daughter… and sister-in-law…. and everyone at the reveal party)”.

On the same thread, a user replied calling the media out for referring to Ohanian as Serena Williams’ husband. But rather than taking offense, Alexis responded with humor that one would associate with him. He also said something that is very much true, Williams is not just a former athlete; she’s transcended every industry.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/alexisohanian/status/1687474997537763328?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Serena Williams Launches a Kids’ Show!

Collaborating with Invisible Universe, Williams has launched a new kids’ show, based on one of Olympia’s favorite toys, the Qai Qai doll. With the show, Williams hopes to keep kids active with some fun dance moves as told to PEOPLE.

“It has been amazing to see how Qai Qai has captured the hearts of so many young fans so we’re thrilled to introduce them to Dance with Qai Qai! What better way to keep your kids active than by learning dance moves from Qai Qai herself? “As a family who loves to dance, I know I’ll be right next to my daughter practicing our new moves. We can’t wait for other families to get to watch — and dance — together!”