Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic Prediction, Odds, Weather and Live Streaming of the Bueno Aires Open 2024

The first round of the Buenos Aires ATP tournament has thrilled the crowd with some scintillating tennis. Now, the fans are excited to see young star Arthur Fils face off against the veteran Dusan Lajovic. This will be the second-ever clash between the duo, with Fils winning the first one. The Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic is expected to be a blockbuster event.

Arthur Fils is widely regarded as the future star of tennis. The NextGen 2023 finalist, thrilled the crowd with his aggressive tennis and immense potential. However, the Frenchman failed to make a real impact at the Australian Open as he was ousted in the second round, where, Fils lost against Tallon Griekspoor in four sets. Now, the Frenchman will be keen to make an impact at Buenos Aries and win the opening round, Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic clash.

Meanwhile, Dusan Lajovic has had a poor start to the season. The Serbian lost in the first round of the Australian Open against Giulio Zeppieri. Then, the 33-year-old lost in the first round at Marseille and the qualifier at Rotterdam. Now, the veteran Serbian would hope to cause an upset with a win in the first round Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic.

Although Lajovic can cause an upset, Fils will start the match as a favorite to win. The SportsRush predicts Arthur Fils to win the match in three sets. According to Pokerstars, Arthur Fils will start as the favorite with 1.50, as compared to Lajovic’s 2.40.

The Arthur Fils vs Dusan Lajovic will be telecasted live on Challenger TV. The temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius with cloudy weather. Also, the match will be played at 4.30 PM ET on Tuesday, February 13.