Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa: How Much Is The Combined Net Worth Of High-Profile Tennis Couple?

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa, both of whom have been in the top 5, are probably the most prominent tennis couple right now. Their on-court achievements have contributed significantly to their bustling net worth.

It is not a common sight to see such elite players date each other on the Tour. Maria Sharapova-Grigor Dimitrov and Kim Clijsters-Lleyton Hewitt are arguably the most famous examples in the last couple of decades of top-tier tennis stars dating each other.

Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa are fondly called ‘Tsitsidosa’. The former, who peaked at World No.3 in 2021, is the more decorated player among the couple. He is a two-time Grand Slam runner-up, with a further four semi-final finishes. He has won 10 ATP Tour singles titles, including two Masters and the 2019 ATP Finals. Currently World No.10, he has minted $29,096,785 in career prize money.

Sponsored by Adidas and Wilson, the Greek also endorses Rolex, Red Bull, Melissa, and ComLux. This has boosted the Stefanos Tsitsipas net worth to an estimated $26 million USD (Tennis365).

Badosa, meanwhile, is working her way back up after an injury hiatus saw her ranking plummet. Currently World No.79, she has a career-high of World No.2. The Spaniard’s best Grand Slam result is reaching the quarterfinals of the 2021 French Open. She has won three WTA titles, including one 1000-level event. Her total career prize money tally is $6,037,005.

Previously signed to Adidas, Badosa is now a Nike athlete. Like her boyfriend, her equipment is also sponsored by Wilson. Her other endorsements include Iberdrola, Impress Orthodontic, and Accelerator Active Energy drinks. Overall, the Paula Badosa net worth is an estimated $6 million USD as per various sources.

Thus, Stefanos Tsitsipas and Paula Badosa have a combined net worth of a cool $32 million USD. The latter lives in Dubai, UAE, while the ATP star’s residence is in Monte Carlo. While they do not shy away from the public eye, they are yet to jointly endorse a product.