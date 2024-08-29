Frances Tiafoe Justifies Wearing Jalen Brunson’s Jersey By Calling the Knicks Guard ‘Bigger than Jay-Z’

As one of the most entertaining players on the ATP Tour, Frances Tiafoe has attracted fans from across the sporting world. Notable athletes from outside tennis often travel to watch Tiafoe in action. The latest addition to this growing list is NBA star Mikal Bridges, but Big Foe welcomed the New York Knicks player in style by donning his teammate Jalen Brunson’s jersey

Francis Tiafoe in a Jalen Brunson jersey ahead of his second-round match in Flushing this afternoon pic.twitter.com/rOC2SPNFcA — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) August 28, 2024

Ahead of the second-round contest at the US Open 2024, the World No.20 was seen warming up in Brunson’s Knicks kit, despite knowing that Bridges was going to make his way to the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Talking about the mix-up, Tiafoe simply claimed that he isn’t a “morning person.” He said as per Tennis Channel,

“…So I put [the Knicks jersey] on and then when I took it off to go practice, I was, like, God, Jalen.”

However, the Maryland native justified his actions by stating that Brunson was the ‘man’ of New York City. Further, he made bold comparisons between the Knicks point guard and renowned rapper Jay-Z. He lauded the NBA All-Star.

“But yeah, Brunson, he’s the man here. He’s damn near bigger than Jay-Z.”

Tiafoe might not have worn Bridges’ jersey, but the latest Knicks acquisition didn’t seem to mind. This could be because Foe imitated his celebration and warmly embraced Bridges after the contest.

Tiafoe does Bridges’ celebration following a win over Alexander Shevchenko

In the NBA, when Bridges knocks down a three-pointer, he pulls off his iconic three-finger celebration. Tiafoe copied this, which fans in New York seemed to love during his match against Alexander Shevchenko.

Frances Tiafoe did Mikal Bridges’ celly in his second-round match pic.twitter.com/fDW6FdcOkB — ESPN (@espn) August 28, 2024

The celebration clearly impressed Bridges, who wore a huge smile as Big Foe approached to embrace him in the stands.

Frances Tiafoe shows love to @mikal_bridges! pic.twitter.com/94IxXBbe7u — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 28, 2024

In the match, Tiafoe prevailed after Shevchenko withdrew in the third set. However, he was already on course to win, having been up two sets and a game in the third.

After a difficult start to the 2024 season, Tiafoe is finally looking like his old regular self. Thanks to the finals run he made during the Cincinnati Masters 2024, the 26-year-old is playing with a lot more confidence. He will now hope to be at his best, during his third-round battle against compatriot Ben Shelton.