Taylor Fritz Explains Reason Behind Poor Performances in Second Half of 2023

The second half of the 2023 ATP season has seen many big names fall to upset defeats. Taylor Fritz is one player whose season has stalled and stuttered in the latter half of the year. His Shanghai Masters campaign came to a premature end, losing to the unseeded Diego Schwartzman in the Round of 32.

Fritz believed using different balls across different tournaments was responsible for the drop in form as the season progressed. He also revealed that he suffered a wrist injury because of this, saying he played in China with it. Fritz is not alone in complaining about different balls being used for all events, as many other top players echoed his sentiments.

Fritz joins Medvedev, Tsitsipas in a tirade against ATP

Daniil Medvedev was the first to point fingers at the ATP for using different balls for every tournament. Fritz joined the bandwagon recently by tweeting about the issue, referring to the North American hard court swing. He disclosed that he was dealing with wrist problems during the US Open because of the various ball changes. He said three different balls were approved to be used for the three tournaments, i.e., Canada Open, Cincinnati Open, and the US Open.

Fritz put this tweet out in response to another tweet recounting the concerns raised by various players about the frequent ball changes. Medvedev, speaking in February, said it was a ‘terrible feeling’ to play with different balls. He said he injured his wrist and initially thought he was the only one facing this problem. The Russian, however, claims he talked to many players who also revealed such injuries and blamed the balls for it.

Belgian player Zizou Bergs posted an Instagram story, saying many players are facing wrist issues which can be prevented by not using different balls so often. Stan Wawrinka reposted his story that said:

“Many players are getting wrist injuries, which could possibly be prevented by not changing the balls every week.”

Stan Wawrinka echoed Zizou Bergs’ statement that many players are getting wrist injuries due to the balls being changed from tournament to tournament.

Bergs suffered a ligament tear in his left wrist. Sebastian Korda and Stefanos Tsitsipas joined the list of players who suffered wrist and/or shoulder injuries attributed to using different balls. Many players have joined the crusade to question the ball changes. The likes of Mardy Fish, PTPA co-founder Vasek Pospisil, and WTA players Marketa Vondrusova and Paula Badosa have also called out the usage of different balls every tournament.

Taylor Fritz ranking and 2023 season so far

World No.8 Taylor Fritz made an unceremonious exit from the Shanghai Masters, losing 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(7-5) to No.130 Schwartzman. This comes as a significant blow to his hopes of qualifying for the 2023 ATP Final. The American is ninth on the ATP Race to Turin rankings and needs to turn things around if he is to make it into the top 8. Fortunately for him, most of his rivals have also slipped up in Shanghai but Tommy Paul might prove to be his biggest competitors.

Fritz needs to make the most of the upcoming Paris Masters and give his best at the three remaining ATP 500 events. He currently has 2875 points in his kitty after an inconsistent 2023 season. Reaching the quarter-finals at the US Open was his best Grand Slam performance.

Additionally, he made it to the semi-finals at the Monte Carlo Masters, reaching the quarterfinals at three other ATP 1000 tournaments. He has blown hot and cold. Fritz needs to find the elite level he is capable of and remain consistent if he is to feature in the ATP Finals.