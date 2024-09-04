Taylor Townsend Gets Special Shoutout From Sponsor and Attorney Ben Crump Ahead of Historic US Open Final

Taylor Townsend is replicating her Wimbledon performance at this year’s US Open as well. The American doubles specialist has reached the semifinal of not one but two doubles events at the last slam of the year.

After winning Wimbledon with partner Katerina Siniakova this summer, Townsend is gearing up to add another grand slam title to her name.

Having reached the semifinals of both women’s doubles and mixed doubles events, she has made her countrymen and her sponsors proud of their decision to back her.

One of the sponsors Townsend is representing at the US Open this year is the law firm of the renowned American attorney Ben Crump. Crump, who is known to have fought some of the highly popular racist cases, has extended his support to many tennis stars this year.

Crump took to his social media to laud Townsend’s performance in the mixed doubles quarterfinal with her partner Donald Young. After losing the first round, the duo bounced back and won the remaining sets.

Huge shoutout to Donald Young and Taylor Townsend for their big win, securing a spot in the mixed doubles semis! Ben Crump Law is a proud sponsor of Townsend and can’t wait to see what this dynamic duo accomplishes in the finals! #USOpen pic.twitter.com/F6Cmh4d8fm — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) September 3, 2024

Earlier, Czech tennis star Tomas Machac was also spotted wearing t-shirts with the firm’s logo on the sleeves. In addition to Machac, Serb Dusan Lajovic also received backing from Ben Crump Law.

However, Townsend has proved to be the firm’s most successful investment, as the home star is just one step away from securing her seat in the tournament’s final.

It’s not every day that you see a sector like law invest in sports and sportspersons. At the same time, it’s not common for an athlete to win two titles at the same slam.

Hence, if Townsend succeeds in making her way to the final of both events and eventually wins them, the decision will be even more special for the law firm.

This will greatly help the firm popularize itself even more. Crump is already a big name in American law, and sponsoring a US Open winner will only add to his credibility, which is indeed a necessity in the law sector.

Townsend has been going quite strong ever since the tournament started. In the women’s doubles event, she will face Zhang Shuai and Kristina Mladenovic, while her mixed doubles draw pits her against Rohan Bopanna and Aldila Sutjiadi.