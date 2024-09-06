Taylor Townsend Accused of Forgetting Serena Williams, Arthur Ashe’s Legacy in Passionate Speech For Players of Color

Taylor Townsend and Donald Young may have come up short in the mixed doubles final but their partnership made a statement, not just on the court but also off it. As a doubles team of color, they represent a growing movement in tennis that is breaking barriers, and Townsend took the opportunity to highlight that in her post-match speech.

She expressed how seeing players like her, Young, and Frances Tiafoe competing for US Open titles gives young aspiring players of color the hope that tennis can be for them too.

Taylor Townsend’s runner up speech after playing US Open mixed doubles final with Donald Young “I just hope Donald and I standing here, Frances in the SF, & Coco being defending champion shows people that look like us that it’s possible.” pic.twitter.com/ARS981d3km — The Tennis Letter (@TheTennisLetter) September 5, 2024



During her speech, Townsend shared, “For us to be out here on this stage shows kids of color that they can believe in themselves and be successful.” Her message struck a chord, but it also sparked some debate on social media.

Some fans were quick to criticize Townsend for seemingly overlooking the fact that Arthur Ashe, one of the greatest trailblazers for black athletes in tennis, already set the stage decades ago. They also mentioned Serena Williams and her sister Venus, who shattered barriers long before Townsend came along.

The stadium is literally named after a black guy named Arthur Ashe — Raja Vidhun (@rajavidhun) September 5, 2024

What? Thinking the great Williams sisters put that narrative to rest. — NevadanforLife (@nevadanfor) September 6, 2024

Oh please. Disappointing @TaylorTownsend Have you ever heard of Arthur Ashe or Venus and Serena? — daledwayer (@daledwayer) September 5, 2024

This makes no sense with all due respect. The stadium is named after a black guy and Serena dominated tennis for 2 decades. — murphy (@Murphx7) September 6, 2024



Critics argued that success in tennis comes from hard work and merit, not skin color, adding that Townsend should have given credit to those who paved the way.

Despite the backlash, Townsend’s message remains important. Indeed, tennis has long been seen as a sport for the elite, often dominated by white players, and athletes of color like the Williams sisters did face significant challenges breaking through.

In a sport as tough as tennis, where only the best can rise to the top, today’s landscape is more diverse than ever. With players like Tiafoe and Fritz battling it out in the semifinals, the future of tennis is wide open.

Players in the 2010s had the Williams sisters to look up to and now Townsend, Gauff, and Tiafoe are inspiring the next generation of players, showing that there is room for everyone to succeed.