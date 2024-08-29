Tomas Machac Grabs Eyeballs After Lawyer in George Floyd Case, Ben Crump Sponsors Him at US Open

Tomas Machac’s US Open 2024 campaign has been full of surprises so far. After defeating Fabio Fognini in the opening round of the Slam, the Czech player defeated the United States’ Sebastian Korda in straight sets. And Machac’s run so far has benefited lawyer Ben Crump the most.

During his second-round match, Machac was spotted wearing a blue t-shirt that had the logo of Ben Crump Law on its sleeves, indicating that his law firm was sponsoring him.

Crump is known for representing the families of victims of racial hatred such as Trayvon Martin, George Floyd and Breonna Taylor, among others, who were murdered brutally. He has been a part of several crucial cases involving the deaths of colored people, that made the ‘Black Lives Matter’ campaign popular among the masses in 2020 and 2021.

Now it seems the law firm has decided to publicize its services by using the biggest sporting platform in New York City currently. Machac is not the only player whom they decided to back for this year’s slam. Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic is another player who received the firm’s backing, although he was knocked out in the first round by Daniil Medvedev.

Not a #USOpen advertiser I’d expect: Ben Crump, the attorney who notably represented the families of George Floyd Breonna Taylor, and Trayvon Martin, has a patch on Tomas Machac’s sleeve. pic.twitter.com/Z2kQN0cDHg — Ben Rothenberg (@BenRothenberg) August 29, 2024

It’s a very rare instance as law is the last business category one would usually expect on an athlete’s apparel. However, Crump made a smart choice by handpicking athletes who had gotten quite important draws at the slam. While Lajovic played his debut match of this US Open at the Arthur Ashe stadium, Machac was drawn against an American player in the top 20 ranking in the second round.

Both factors made their respective clashes important and meant that they would receive the spotlight, thus benefiting the firm in gaining popularity. Also, the fact that Machac recently won an Olympic gold medal in the mixed doubles category, could have possibly fueled the attorney’s decision to pick him as their brand ambassador at the US Open.

With players representing it on a global stage, the credibility of the firm also increases, which is an important determinant of success in the law industry. The attorney also showed support for both the stars on his social media.

No. 39 Tomáš Macháč stunned No. 16 Sebastian Korda in Round 2 of the #USOpen, showcasing grit and determination on the court. Ben Crump Law is proud to sponsor Tomáš, whose upset victory is a testament to the power of persistence against the odds! : @USOpen pic.twitter.com/CPevgxwRd6 — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 29, 2024

Proud to sponsor #USOpen with Dušan Lajović wearing the BCL logo while playing in the iconic Louis Armstrong Stadium. We stand for the underdog in every arena — on and off the tennis court. Thank you, Dušan! pic.twitter.com/MKDfDeApRf — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) August 28, 2024

Crump’s decision to sponsor tennis players is also influenced by his love for the sport. He bears huge enthusiasm for tennis, proof of which is his social media profile. He is also actively following the US Open and has been sharing his thoughts on crucial matches of players, other than Machac and Lajovic as well.

Interestingly, Crump was delighted when the likes of Coco Gauff and Naomi Osaka won their respective US Open matches. Once again, both are athletes of color and extremely popular in the United States. So the law firm is determined to cash in this opportunity to highlight that the struggle to provide justice to people of color in the country, is a long one and as a result, a ontinuous process from their side.

Though it definitely brought a surprise to everybody to see a law firm stepping into the sporting field, it is also a testament to the love and popularity the sport has been able to attract across fields.