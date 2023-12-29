“Team USA Won it Last Year”: $200 Million Plus Worth Ex-Wimbledon Champion Wary of Jessica Pegula & Taylor Fritz Ahead of United Cup Clash

Nov 6, 2023; Cancun, Mexico; Jessica Pegula (USA) poses with her finalist trophy at the trophy presentation on day nine of the GNP Saguaros WTA Finals Cancun. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports and Mar 20, 2022; Indian Wells, CA, USA; Taylor Fritz (USA) holds the championship trophy after defeating Rafael Nadal (ESP) in the men s final at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Team Australia are set to face off against Team USA in their group match at the United Cup 2024. Arguably, two of the biggest sporting nations in the world, including in tennis, going head to head in the first round itself, has already generated a lot of buzz among fans. The home team’s captain, Lleyton Hewitt has labelled their group as a “bloody tough group” at the United Cup, in an interview with ABC. The former Wimbledon champion highlighted two USA players in particular that could give Australia big headaches, Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz.

Jessica Pegula and Taylor Fritz are two of the most popular American players in the sport at the moment. Pegula is ranked in the top 10 of both singles and doubles categories in the WTA rankings. While Fritz remains the top-ranked American men’s singles player. Now, Pegula and Fritz will hope to add some United Cup glory to their names with Team USA.

Talking about Team USA, Team Australia captain, Lleyton Hewitt reminded fans that their rivals are the defending champions, having won the tournament last time around as they had beaten current Davis Cup champions, Italy in the final.

“Team USA won it last year. They’re very strong, especially their two main singles players.”

The USA team won the inaugural United Cup in 2023. Jessica Pegula, Frances Tiafoe and Taylor Fritz were all part of the team. This year, Australia, USA and Great Britain are all drawn in the same group, making it virtually the ‘Group of Death’ in the competition. Australia will rely heavily on rising star Alex de Minaur, doubles superstar Matt Ebden and WTA star Ajla Tomljanovic, especially in the absence of Nick Kyrgios.

The hosts might not start as favorites due to Great Britain also getting to ready to unleash the likes of Jack Draper, Dan Evans and Cam Norrie. However, Hewitt feels that Australia could make the most of their home advantage rather than succumbing to expectations.

Hewitt hopes for home advantage in Group C match against Taylor Fritz-powered USA

The Australian team is set to take on Team USA in Perth on New Year’s Day. Lleyton Hewitt hopes that the buoyant home crowd will help his team during the match. Although theeam USA will start as favorites, Hewitt believes that his players can feed off the energy of the crowd and as a result, wants them to embrace the occasion.

“There’s nothing better than playing in front of big, packed crowds, I know from my experience playing here in Perth, the crowds come out in droves supporting our players. I think the guys and girls are really going to feed off that in our first two (ties), and you never know, hopefully that gives us a better chance to get into the quarters.”

Although USA are the favorites, the Aussies can never be counted out. The Australian team made the final of the Davis Cup just a month ago. However, with the home crowd behind them and players in form, Australia will look to go one step ahead. A victory at the United Cup will be the perfect start to the season for these players.

Lleyton Hewitt seems to be enjoying himself mentoring the next generation of Australian tennis players. He is arguably the most successful Australian men’s singles tennis player ever, after the legendary Rod Laver. Hewitt has 30 ATP titles to his name and is renowned for winning the Wimbledon 2002 men’s singles title, which added a lot too to his eventual prize money tally of nearly $20.9 million. And even then, the Lleyton Hewitt net worth is estimated to be above $215 million USD as per People With Money magazine.