“That’s What Sets Him Apart”: Legend & Former Coach of Novak Djokovic Takes Dig at Players Skipping Davis Cup

Sep 12, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia speaks to the crowd during the trophy presentation ceremony after his match against Daniil Medvedev of Russia (not pictured) in the men’s singles final on day fourteen of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran-USA TODAY Sports

On the Eurosport Germany’s Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast, Boris Becker was full of praise for Novak Djokovic. He hailed his schedule management, appreciating how the Serb saved his best for the important tournaments by carefully selecting where to play and where not to. Becker said this helped Djokovic make a choice that ‘sets him apart’ from other players.

In a time when most top players opt to skip the Davis Cup, Djokovic fits the team event into his schedule. According to Becker, Djokovic’s passion to represent his country, Serbia, makes him stand out from his contemporaries. He helped his nation qualify for the Final 8 even as most major teams missed their star players.

Novak Djokovic concluded an incredible Grand Slam season by winning the 2023 US Open on September 10. Only five days later, the Flushing Meadows champion was representing Serbia in the Davis Cup. He played a singles match against Spain in their second group phase clash.

The team competition began on September 12, just two days after the US Open wrapped up. Many elite names chose to give the tournament a miss to manage their workload but Djokovic had no qualms flying halfway across the world to play for his country.

Speaking on the Das Gelbe vom Ball podcast (via Tennis365), Becker praised Djokovic for managing his schedule well and representing his home country. He mentioned how Serbia qualified for the knockout stages from a tough group. The German said Djokovic has always been proud of playing for the Eastern European nation and it shows his love for the country. He claimed that this attitude makes the World No.1 distinct from other players.

“Novak then played the Davis Cup and qualified for the final tournament of the best eight with Serbia. He is a proud Serb. He always was. Novak always enjoyed representing his country. That speaks for his attitude, his love for his fatherland, that’s what sets him apart.”

Serbia were pooled with South Korea, Czechia, and Group C hosts Spain. Djokovic was available for their second tie against Spain on September 15. Carlos Alcaraz pulled out from the hosts’ squad a few days before the tournament, robbing fans of a rematch between the top two. Djokovic beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his fixture as Serbia won the tie 3-0. He was rested for their final match-up against Czechia, which the latter eventually won.

Apart from Alcaraz, many other top-ranked stars chose not to play the Davis Cup. Italy missed Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berettini, while Felix Auger-Aliassime did not feature for Canada. Team USA did not have Taylor Fritz while Croatia missed Borna Coric. Djokovic featured for Serbia in only one tie out of three. However, he is confirmed to play in the knockout stages in November.

Boris Becker makes interesting Novak Djokovic observation

In the same podcast, Becker lauded how Djokovic carefully chose which tournaments to play in and which to skip. After his US Open victory, the 24-time Grand Slam winner has only played one match, the Davis Cup singles fixture. Becker said Djokovic’s clever choices allowed him to enter the Grand Slams at his peak even at the age of 36.

“Novak Djokovic’s secret recipe [is that he], now at 36 years old, divides up his forces, bundles them up, and plays in the important tournaments, which are the Grand Slams, in top shape. Afterwards, he usually makes a radical cut.”

Becker added that Djokovic usually sits out of tournaments happening immediately after the Majors. This is true, as he pulled out of the Shanghai Masters and did not feature in any other Asian swing event. This year, after his French Open win, Djokovic played next directly at Wimbledon, where he made it to the finals. Despite losing in the Wimbledon final, the World No.1 next opted to play at the Cincinnati Masters in the North American swing as the only tournament for him to warmup for the US Open.

Novak Djokovic is set to return at the Paris Masters before wrapping up his season with the ATP Finals.